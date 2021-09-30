Authorities request help identifying hit-and-run driver

The Missouri Highway Patrol, along with the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, are asking for any information regarding those involved in a hit-and-run that killed one woman on Sept. 16.

The incident happened under the Blue Ridge overpass on Truman Road around 12:34 a.m., according to a release.

Two females stopped to take photos of their motorcycles. One of them was then hit by a small passenger vehicle going westbound on Truman. The vehicle fled the scene, and it may have turned onto Stark Avenue.

"Troopers have not been able to positively identify the vehicle or the driver," the release states.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 or visit www.KCcrimestoppers.com. All information submitted is anonymous.

