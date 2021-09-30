CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key to the World Resort Keys Just Got MORE Magical For Disney’s 50th

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney World’s 50th anniversary begins tomorrow, but the Parks and Resort hotels have already released some of the exclusive offerings for this milestone. Not only have we seen the Fab 50 character statues installed around the Parks as well as the new 50th embellishment on Cinderella Castle, but if you are staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel, you will receive a new Key to the World design, just for the 50th anniversary!

