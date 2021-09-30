Key to the World Resort Keys Just Got MORE Magical For Disney’s 50th

The Walt Disney World Resort has slowly been returning to a normal state of operations, but one thing we are still unsure of is its capacity limits. The last known capacity limit for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom was 35%. That being said, that was months ago, and Disney has admitted to raising their capacity since then, but no number has been revealed. This summer, we saw much larger crowds at Disney World than in the spring, so it seems that capacity did increase by a larger chunk.

