In the first three quarters of the year, the number of Manhattan luxury contracts inked was double what it was in 2020 and 42 percent of 2019’s haul. But the weekly volume of signed contracts is trailing off in recent weeks. Last week there were 22 purchase contracts signed for Manhattan homes asking $4 million or more, according to Olshan Realty’s weekly luxury contract report. There were 27 contracts signed in the borough the week prior.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO