CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Beyoncé Praises Olivier Rousteing at Balmain’s Historic Show

By Rhonda Richford
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUJwE_0cCqfmHM00

Click here to read the full article.

IT TAKES AN ARMY: If you want to get a thousand people’s immediate attention, blast Beyoncé.

Her music, of course, will always get a crowd dancing. But for the guests of Balmain who were buzzing ahead of Olivier Rousteing ’s historic 10th anniversary show Wednesday night, her voice suddenly boomed out of the amphitheater’s speakers and quieted the crowd.

More from WWD

In an impassioned hommage, the superstar spoke about how her friendship with Rousteing bloomed after they met in Paris in 2013. She joked about her pronunciation of the storied French fashion house “Ball-mayne, as we say in Houston,” and how his appointment shook up the fashion industry.

“Once you made it through that door, you did not shut it behind you. For 10 years, you have been determined to keep pushing that door open wider, making sure that others can also have opportunities for reaching their dreams, and the best part is that no one needed to remind you to do what’s right,” she said. “You knew from the start that actions speak so much louder than words so you have taken a stand, you have made commitments and you have followed them every step of the way.”

The superstar recounted how they have collaborated together over the years, citing her legendary Coachella performance in 2018, her private visit to the Louvre in 2019 and voting in the U.S. presidential election last November as cherished memories of wearing the brand. “We showed the world what is possible when two perfectionists get together — just remember we are both Virgos.”

Her music was woven into the catwalk soundtrack. “Halo” played as supermodel Naomi Campbell took to the stage in a lineup that included Adut Akech, Imaan Hammam, Milla Jovovich, Natalia Vodianova, Precious Lee and Carla Bruni. A teary-eyed Rousteing joined hands with the models to take his bow.

After the show, Kid Cudi praised the looks and said he was making a mental shopping list. “I was taking pictures of the ones I liked. I’m gonna be making some calls after the show, that’s for sure.” A modified moto racing look and a sleek black and white look with a bold stripe were two that earned his snaps.

Calling himself a longtime fan, Cudi has yet to meet the man. “I’ve been a supporter for a while. I think he’s a genius. He is black excellence, the full embodiment of that,” he said, adding he was hoping for an intro during this trip to Paris. Having just landed a few hours before the show, the rapper, who introduces himself as Scott, added he is excited to take in several shows this week. “This is my first women’s fashion week, so I’m not sure what to expect. This is my first show, it’s a good way to start.”

Model Alessandra Ambrosio, who was taking a night off from the catwalk, said the duo met in Dubai and became personal friends long before they worked together. They’re so close that Rousteing penned an essay to open her eponymous photo book, which will be released Nov. 30.

Asked about how Rousteing has changed the fashion industry, Ambrosio noted that inclusivity is not a PR point for him. “He’s always been like that, that’s the incredible thing. When I first did his show, there were all kinds of beauty, different ages, shapes and sizes. He always had older girls and younger girls, from every country. He doesn’t discriminate and the more diverse the better for him,” she said.

In keeping with his spirit of democracy, Balmain sold tickets to the general public to attend the show, and hybrid shopping “festival” that was set up outside the venue. Booths lined the courtyard in front of the Seine Musicale selling branded T-shirts and other merch to benefit the nonprofit (RED), while the amphitheater was filled to the brim of its 1,150 capacity with excited fans for musical performances by Doja Cat and Franz Ferdinand, which were also broadcast on giant screens outside.

SEE ALSO:

Olivier Rousteing Reflects on a Decade at Balmain

Balmain Produces L.A-Based Series Starring Jesse Jo Stark, Tommy Dorfman, Ajani Russell, Charles Melton

How Law Roach Created the Venice Film Festival’s Best Fashion Moments

Comments / 0

Related
papermag.com

Cardi B Keeps Feeding Us Looks in Paris

Cardi B is back like she never left. The pop icon and her long-time stylist, Kollin Carter, have been working together on serving looks from the front row this Paris Fashion Week. In her first public appearance since having her son, the "Up" rapper stepped out in a full Thierry...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Lena Dunham wore three custom Christopher Kane gowns at her wedding to Luis Felber

Lena Dunham wore three custom Christopher Kane gowns and low Miu Miu heels during her recent wedding to Peruvian-British musician Luis Felber.The actor, writer and filmmaker tied the knot with her partner at London’s Union Club on Saturday, a members-only club in Soho, where her bridesmaids included Taylor Swift, 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman and Industry actor Myha’la Herrold.In an interview with Vogue, the Girls star revealed she drew inspiration from Yoko Ono and John Lennon’s wedding, Patti Boyd’s wedding to George Harrison, and Sharon Tate: “She had the best wedding dress in history”, she said. ...
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Balmain Celebrates Freedom

Considering that 6,000 people were waiting in the arena for the Balmain show to begin, Olivier Rousteing was remarkably calm backstage. We were in a Paris suburb on Wednesday night. In honor of Rousteing’s ten years as creative director of the house, Balmain had opened the show and concert to the public, with ticket proceeds going to Bono’s Red charity. People came decked out in their Balmains, a twinkling rave of gold and silver punctuated by black leather and the sci-fi peaked shoulders that Rousteing made a look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Tommy Dorfman
Person
Milla Jovovich
Person
Alessandra Ambrosio
Person
Cudi
Person
Imaan Hammam
Person
Natalia Vodianova
Person
Charles Melton
Person
Olivier Rousteing
Person
Carla Bruni
The Independent

Kate Moss and daughter Lila hit catwalk together for Fendi x Versace collaboration

Lila Moss followed in her mother Kate’s footsteps by walking in a joint collaboration between Versace and Fendi to close Milan Fashion Week on Sunday. The 18-year-old model appeared dressed in an elaborate baroque gold and white high-cut swimsuit, accompanied by a pink Fendi brocade boxy jacket.The look was accessorised with a statement necklace, large shopper bag and a small gold purse on a chain. In the same show, Lila’s mother, supermodel Kate Moss, hit the runway in a black cutaway dress with a baroque gold and black coat worn loosely and a black choker necklace.The event formed part of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore is a total showstopper in a daring netted jumpsuit

Demi Moore has been turning heads nonstop as she’s taken in the sights and sounds of Paris and Milan Fashion Week, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. For her latest ensemble, the Corporate Animals star, 58, wowed in a black netted jumpsuit that flashed major...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B Goes Green in Zip-Up Bonnet Top and Pleated Heeled Pants at Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B’s latest outfit brought monochrome dressing to a new level at Paris Fashion Week. The “Money” rapper stepped out this morning in a an all-green look. The emerald-toned ensemble featured a skintight zip-up top, which included sleeves that extended into gloves and a ruffled bonnet. Cardi B accented the bold piece with matching sunglasses, which featured rimless bottoms. For footwear, Cardi B killed two birds with one stone — and simplified her dressing routine in the process. The “Hustlers” actress tucked her top into a pair of pleated high-waisted pants, which came with attached shoes. Though they couldn’t be fully seen...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Wwd.com

Balmain RTW Spring 2022

“Your designs have made me feel so powerful,” Beyoncé said, lending her velvety voice to the Balmain mega show celebrating Olivier Rousteing’s 10 years at the creative helm. In a recorded message, the music superstar explained how she met the French designer backstage at a Paris concert in 2013, and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#Fashion Shows#Wwd Acne Studios#French#Coachella
fashionista.com

For Spring 2022, Olivier Rousteing Revisits His Greatest Hits From 10 Years at Balmain

Ten years ago almost to the day, Olivier Rousteing stepped into the spotlight when he presented his first runway collection as creative director of Balmain. He was only 25, having worked under his predecessor, Christophe Decarnin, for a couple of years. But he came in with a plan: to mine the French luxury brand's DNA and tap into the fundamentals of what had made the house that Pierre Balmain built what it is, while simultaneously pushing it towards the internet age and cultivating a brand-new audience on social media.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Offset Is Living His Fashion Dream at Paris Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B and Offset have taken Paris Fashion Week by storm. The couple have made the most of their visit to the city, sitting front row at fashion shows, shopping, socializing and turning every appearance into a capital-F fashion moment. They also walked the runway together, which doubled as a red carpet, at the Balenciaga show Saturday night. Taking in the Lanvin show the next morning, the Atlanta-based rapper told WWD it was a “crazy” experience.More from WWDFront Row at Valentino RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Givenchy RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Givenchy RTW Spring...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Imperial Valley Press Online

Supermodels in tow, Rousteing celebrates 10 years at Balmain

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Campbell and Carla Bruni returned to the Paris runway to feverish screams to help Olivier Rousteing celebrate his 10-year anniversary at the creative helm of Balmain. Thousands of camera-snapping guests — mostly from the general public — crammed inside the concert complex La Seine Musicale on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Naomi Campbell steals Lanvin show at Paris Fashion Week

Yet again, Naomi Campbell stole the show at Paris Fashion Week. The 51-year-old runway veteran trod the boards of Lanvin’s flower-themed collection Sunday to screams from guests in a dramatic black cloak.Here are some highlights of the day's 2022 spring collections:LANVIN’S FLOWER POWERFlowers are a natural touchstone for spring. Lanvin was the latest house to use florals this season, designer Bruno Sialelli employing them with aplomb. It gave vibrancy, humor and a contemporary feel to this fresh morning collection.Gently structured garments, which were crisp but moved fluidly, made sure the collection began with a minimalist mood. Following that came...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Has the Eye of the Tiger in the Wildest Skirt & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings

Cardi B had the eye of the tiger with her latest Paris Fashion Week look. The “WAP” rapper joined Offset for a night on the town today in wild attire. Cardi B’s look, in particular, tucked a semi-sheer black turtleneck top into a statement skirt, coated with a depiction of a tiger across the high-slit silhouette. The rapper also included a spiked beret hat and sheer thigh-high stockings. When it came to footwear, Offset showed off his own footwear style in Maison Margiela Tabi boots with a hoof split toe. Cardi B, who gave birth to her second child with Offset just weeks ago,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Balmain celebrates designer anniversary with live show

PARIS (Reuters) – French fashion house Balmain celebrated the 10-year anniversary of creative director Olivier Rousteing’s tenure with a catwalk show featuring a host of celebrity models including Naomi Campbell, former French First Lady Carla Bruni, Milla Jovovich and Natalia Vodianova. Models strutted down the stage of a packed music...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

5 Big Takeaways From Olivier Rousteing’s 10th Anniversary Show at Balmain, From Beyoncé’s Open to the Emotional Finale With Naomi, Carla Bruni & More

It was one of the most anticipated events of Paris Fashion Week — and Olivier Rousteing’s 10th anniversary show for Balmain definitely delivered. “In many ways, I see this moment as a key date — we’re regrouping, saluting a past chapter, and moving forward into a new era. And that new era is all about freedom,” Rousteing wrote in his show notes. Here are 5 big things to know about the Balmain Festival and star-studded show at La Seine Musicale. Beyoncé opened the show with an important message. When Beyonce speaks, people listen. And the thousands of guests at La Seine Musicale soaked up...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Cardi B Is a Vision in Purple With a Fresh-Off-the-Runway Catsuit & Camouflaged Heels

Cardi B is one of the few first people to get her hands on Richard Quinn’s newest collection. The “WAP” rapper stepped out in Paris on Sunday night in another fresh-off-the-runway look from the designer, this time in a head-to-toe purple moment. The outfit debuted just days ago during Quinn’s spring ’22 show at London Fashion Week and was a part of a series of cohesive monochrome looks from the upcoming collection. Cardi B’s choice, in particular, features a ruched and pleated lilac fabric draped across a V-neck shirt, coordinating gloves and parachute pants. The foot of the pants also creates a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
499K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy