Jimmy Kimmel is skeptical of NBA players ‘doing their own research’ on vaccinations

By Liam Mathews
 4 days ago

On Wednesday’s “ Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on how the NBA is dealing with vaccinations. While reportedly 90% of the league is vaccinated, league management is not mandating vaccinations for players. But it is putting restrictions on players who choose to not get vaccinated, which seems like a fair deal. Unvaccinated basketball players are now prohibited from going to high-risk places like bars, clubs, and restaurants.

“The NBA is essentially saying, you’re more than welcome to not get the vaccine, that’s your decision, but I hope you like the Chicken Piccata from Lean Cuisine every night,” Kimmel joked.

Unvaccinated players will have to be socially distanced and masked during meetings, and their lockers will be as far away from the rest of the team as possible.

“That’s quite a disincentive, by the way,” Kimmel said. “You selfishly didn’t get vaccinated, now you have to get naked alone, okay?”

“Several prominent players, including Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, are hesitant to take the shot – even though he takes every other shot. He’s not hesitant,” Kimmel joked. “If he doesn’t get it, Kyrie will have to sit out all Nets home games because regulations in New York state require vaccinations.”

It would be very bad for the team for one of its best players to voluntarily not play in half of its games, but Irving doesn’t want to talk about it. He is asking people to respect his privacy and stop asking him about it.

“He’s also the guy who said he would have to do ‘more research’ to determine whether or not he believed the Earth isn’t flat,” Kimmel said. “So let’s just say he’s not exactly Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , okay?”

That line about “more research” or “I have to do my own research” is used by every person who wants to believe something contrary to facts. “That means ‘I need to read up on my Facebook memes,’” Kimmel said.

“We’re in so much danger because of these nitwits doing their own research,” he added.

ClutchPoints

Allen Iverson drops truth bomb on ‘flaws’ in Trae Young’s game for the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has definitely established himself as one of best young stars in the NBA today, and it looks like he got a big fan in NBA legend Allen Iverson. In a recent talk with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Iverson appeared to share his admiration for Young and his game. In fact, according to AI, he doesn’t see any flaws in the game of Young despite the Hawks star entering just his fourth year in the league.
NBA
gobankingrates.com

How Rich Is Jimmy Kimmel?

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the small screen on Sept. 7 for his show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” after a summer vacation; part of a contract he signed with ABC Television Network back in 2019. Find Out: Jimmy Fallon’s Net Worth As He Turns 47. Discover: How Rich Is Stephen Colbert?. This...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Andrew Wiggins News

Much of the NBA’s early preseason drama has stemmed conversations about the COVID-19 vaccine. Although 95 percent of the league is reportedly vaccinated, multiple high-profile players have not received a vaccination, casting some doubt on their status for the upcoming campaign. Among those that had not received a COVID-19 vaccine...
NBA
GoldDerby

Jimmy Kimmel reviews the 2021 Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel opened Monday’s show by congratulating his co-workers for winning “the Emmy for Outstanding Achievement in Variety Comedy Talk Comedy Variety Series or Show.”  All right, so “Jimmy Kimmel Live” didn’t win anything on Sunday night – “Last Week Tonight” won everything yet again in the variety talk show categories – but Kimmel thanked the crowd for “believing in us anyway.”  Kimmel hosted the Emmys last year, but this year he watched them at home from a bouncy castle in his backyard.  “It’s funny,” Kimmel said. “People keep giving me, like, kind of condolences because I didn’t host this year. They are,...
CELEBRITIES
theScore

Kareem: NBA should mandate vaccine for all players, staff

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wants all NBA players and team personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team," the Hall of Famer told Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone as part of a look at the anti-vaccine sentiment in the NBA. "There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff, and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research.
NBA
