CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA’s Rozier Silences ‘Scream’ Lawsuit Against ‘Scary Terry’

By Michael McCann
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfLjh_0cCqfage00

Halloween is still a month away, but Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has already received a treat: He won an infringement litigation over similarities between the “Ghost Face” mask from the 1996 slasher film Scream and the “Scary Terry” clothing line Rozier launched in 2018.

On Monday, Judge Kiyo Matsumoto of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York granted summary judgment to Rozier. Three years ago, the 27-year-old guard was sued by Easter Unlimited, a costume company that manufactures the Ghost Face mask and holds trademark and copyright registrations for it. In the mid-1990s, Easter licensed the use of Ghost Face to Dimension Films for Scream . The mask became highly popular thereafter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chSF7_0cCqfage00

The two sides tell different tales about Ghost Face’s original author. Easter argues it hired a Hong Kong-based sculptor to create the mask, while Rozier contends a separate studio had earlier developed the “Wailer” mask and, as Judge Matsumoto observed, Wailer and Ghost Face “bear far more than a passing resemblance.” While the two sides debate its origin, Ghost Face and others like it are clearly inspired by Edvard Munch’s 1893 “ The Scream ” painting.

More than a century after Munch’s artistic talents drew him fame, Rozier’s basketball artistry transformed him into a household name—at least for about six months in the Greater Boston area. Rozier, a Celtics first-round pick in 2015, was a backup to Kyrie Irving in January 2018 when Irving went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Rozier landed his first career start on Jan. 31, 2018, when the Celtics played the New York Knicks. It was a stirring debut.

“Mr. Rozier,” Judge Matsumoto wrote in her 85-page ruling, “became the first NBA player since the 1970-71 season to earn a triple-double in his first career start.”

Rozier, who is represented by attorneys Patrick Kabat and Paul Safier in the litigation, continued to exceed expectations. Aided by swagger and confidence, he became something of a folk hero in New England. At some point, Boston fans and media began to routinely call him Scary Terry, a nickname that Terry said began to gain traction after his game-winning steal and dunk against the Indiana Pacers in December 2017.

As Judge Matsumoto explained in her opinion, the nickname reflected several dynamics. For one, “it was intended to humorously invoke the fear that Mr. Rozier’s ‘dangerous’ ability to score supposedly instilled in his opponents.”  It also embodied Rozier’s “love for scary movies, and what they meant [for] his own story.”

Rozier sought to quickly capitalize on his newfound fame, marketing a line of T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts inspired by his nickname. He was heavily involved in the design of “Scary Terry,” even hiring a mural artist to create the cartoon figure of Rozier wearing his Celtics #11 jersey and the Ghost Face mask.

Judge Matsumoto explained that Rozier “made this request for sentimental reasons,” including the affection he had for the film as a child. In court documents, Rozier’s attorneys explained that Scream was “very important to him” and its “mix of violence and humor provided solace and escapism in a childhood surrounded by violence.’” Rozier’s fandom of Scream , which spawned Scream 2 , Scream 3, Scream 4 and the planned 2022 reboot—dubbed Scream —continued into adulthood. He had an image of Ghost Face tattooed on his arm in 2017, Rozier told GQ ’s Clay Skipper.

Rozier, who played a key role in the Celtics’ unexpected run to the Eastern Conference Finals later that postseason, would go on to earn about $150,000 in gross sales revenue from Scary Terry clothing, which was sold through Barstool Sports and other vendors. Advertisements for Scary Terry made no mention of Scream .

Easter produced evidence of ownership of a valid copyright and unauthorized copying by Rozier. Rozier, moreover, fully admitted that Scary Terry draws from Ghost Face and pays homage to one his favorite movies as a kid. Yet, he insists he broke no law.

Judge Matsumoto agreed, mainly due to the principle of “fair use,” wherein a defendant’s copying reveals a different purpose from that of the creator. A claim of copyright infringement will fail when the copying was fair use.

Here, Judge Matsumoto stressed, Ghost Face “was licensed for use in the Scream films, in which it was worn by a serial killer and was instilled with meaning beyond a Halloween ghost costume.” In contrast, Rozier’s “use of the Scream mask to create a humorous embodiment of an NBA basketball player who was known as a ‘killer’ scorer further transformed the Ghost Face mask with new meaning, expression and messaging.”

The judge added that Rozier “did not simply replicate” Ghost Fask. Instead, the mask, as worn by the cartoon rendition known as Scary Terry, “appears in cartoon form” and “is accompanied by and appended to the cartoon and child-like figure of Mr. Rozier in his NBA uniform.”

This very different context of the mask is not about killing people, but rather, Judge Matsumoto reasoned, “invok[ing] ‘killer’ players who vanquish opposing teams.”

Judge Matsumoto also found that Rozier’s copying reflected both parody and satire, both of which advance a fair use defense.

“The Scary Terry cartoon,” the judge emphasized, “successfully uses a cartoon rendering of [Easter’s] licensed Scream mask on a cartoon basketball player to lampoon the famous mask-wearing movie villain and killer in the context of NBA players, NBA fans and even the NBA media.” She added that Rozier’s “use of a mask widely associated with a film’s (fictional) serial killer provides a means of satirizing and ridiculing the perception of ruthless, high-scoring athletes in the NBA, as well as underscoring the humor in the Scary Terry.”

Rozier’s legendary status in Boston unfortunately saw a demise. Returning to a mostly reserve role in 2018-19, he saw his production diminish and began to author cryptic tweets that some interpreted as revealing unhappiness in Boston. But in 2019, the former Louisville star joined the Hornets, where he has been a starter since. Last season Rozier averaged 20 points per game, and in August Charlotte signed him to 4-year, $97 million extension.

While Easter might find Judge Matsumoto’s ruling something of a nightmare, perhaps they’d find more success should they appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

After all, as any Scream fan would tell you, sometimes sequels have different endings.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Terry Rozier ranked No. 81 in ESPN’s Top 100 NBA rankings

The 2021-22 NBA season is on the horizon as media days and training camps are approaching on the calendar. Before the season begins, it’s only right to kick off a new NBA campaign with player rankings, which ESPN has put together with their NBArank. On Tuesday, ESPN’s NBA staff released...
NBA
swarmandsting.com

Charlotte Hornets: Terry Rozier should feel disrespected by ESPN’s Top 100 players ranking

The 2021-22 offseason has been good for Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier. He received a big contract extension, took on a larger leadership role and put together a full-team workout and practice with the organization in Miami this summer. Charlotte Hornets: Terry Rozier disrespected by ESPN’s player ranking. However, despite...
NBA
carolinablitz.com

Hot or Not: Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier Release Rap Song (Video)

Charlotte Hornets’ forward Miles Bridges and guard Terry Rozier have released a song called “ESPN.” The track samples the ESPN theme song and features the two hoopers talking about the standard money, cars and women. So what are your thoughts? Hot or not?
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edvard Munch
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Kyrie Irving
chatsports.com

Charlotte Hornets: Ball, Hayward and Rozier ranked in SI’s top 100

Charlotte Hornets guards Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball along with forward Gordon Hayward both made Sports Illustrated’s newest list of their top 100 NBA players for the upcoming NBA season. Here are the following rankings by the SI staff: Hayward (No. 45), Ball (No. 51), and Rozier (No. 78). Ball was only one spot of cracking the top 50 after only one season and Rozier made a jump from unranked to #78 in this newest edition of SI’s rankings.
NBA
The State

Terry Rozier found a home in Charlotte with the Hornets like he never expected

Pop open a web browser window or click the appropriate smart phone application and bring up one of the popular social media sites. If Terry Rozier is on it, there is more than a good chance one might see a post or two of him riding through Charlotte, most likely on his way to or from Spectrum Center, repeating some lyrics while thumping musical tunes with ear-splitting bass lines. His demeanor is typically easygoing, soaking up scenes that are considerably contrasting to what he was accustomed to in his native Cleveland — or even Boston, his first NBA destination.
NBA
chatsports.com

‘You gotta kill them’: Terry Rozier not going easy on Bouknight, Jones

James Bouknight and Kai Jones may be new to the Charlotte Hornets but that doesn’t mean the veterans on the roster are going to take it easy on the two rookies during training camp. In fact, as Terry Rozier said, it is quite the opposite: “You gotta kill ’em.”. The...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#The U S District Court#Easter Unlimited#Celtics#The New York Knicks
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
448
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy