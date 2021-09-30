Biden administration to end 'Remain in Mexico' border policy after failed first attempt

The Biden administration plans to end a border restriction policy that was imposed by the Trump administration following a first failed attempt to rescind the program earlier this summer.

The Department of Homeland Security announced late Wednesday plans to rescind the Migrant Protection Protocols, known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy. MPP required Customs and Border Protection employees who encountered noncitizens claiming asylum at ports of entry or illegally crossing the border to be returned to Mexico and wait for their day in U.S. immigration court.

TWENTY PERCENT OF BORDER CROSSERS TESTED POSITIVE AMID DELTA VARIANT SURGE, 'SURPRISED' MAYORKAS SAYS

“The Department of Homeland Security intends to issue in the coming weeks a new memorandum terminating the Migrant Protection Protocols,” the DHS said in a statement. “Although the Department issued a June 2021 memorandum that terminated MPP, a Texas district court vacated that prior termination determination and issued an injunction that requires the Department to work in good faith to re-start MPP. The Department has appealed that injunction.”

President Joe Biden suspended MPP in January. The DHS, which was responsible for administering the program, instructed employees in a memo on June 1 that it was defunct, gutting the program.

However, a Texas district court judge overrode the move and required the Biden administration to restart MPP. The DHS appealed the injunction but was denied by the Supreme Court and has been in the process of restarting MPP while it works to end it.

The DHS is in talks with Mexico about restarting MPP and working on contracts to rebuild tent facilities where immigration proceedings can take place in the United States.

More than 67,000 asylum-seekers were turned away since the program was rolled out in early 2020.

House Democrats who toured a massive outdoor camp across the border from Brownsville, Texas, in early 2020 lamented the slumlike conditions in the tent city that people had to live in as a result of having to wait in Mexico. Asylum-seekers waited even longer in Mexico once the coronavirus pandemic commenced in early 2020, when immigration courts shut down and refused to hear cases.

Even while the program was in effect, border authorities released 375,000 people directly into the country . MPP had been intended to keep asylum-seekers from being let go into the U.S., but because so many thousands of people came across the border between crossings in 2019, the Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement were quickly overwhelmed and unable to return everyone to Mexico.

