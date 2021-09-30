CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden administration to end 'Remain in Mexico' border policy after failed first attempt

By Anna Giaritelli
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyATK_0cCqfW6c00


The Biden administration plans to end a border restriction policy that was imposed by the Trump administration following a first failed attempt to rescind the program earlier this summer.

The Department of Homeland Security announced late Wednesday plans to rescind the Migrant Protection Protocols, known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy. MPP required Customs and Border Protection employees who encountered noncitizens claiming asylum at ports of entry or illegally crossing the border to be returned to Mexico and wait for their day in U.S. immigration court.

TWENTY PERCENT OF BORDER CROSSERS TESTED POSITIVE AMID DELTA VARIANT SURGE, 'SURPRISED' MAYORKAS SAYS

“The Department of Homeland Security intends to issue in the coming weeks a new memorandum terminating the Migrant Protection Protocols,” the DHS said in a statement. “Although the Department issued a June 2021 memorandum that terminated MPP, a Texas district court vacated that prior termination determination and issued an injunction that requires the Department to work in good faith to re-start MPP. The Department has appealed that injunction.”

President Joe Biden suspended MPP in January. The DHS, which was responsible for administering the program, instructed employees in a memo on June 1 that it was defunct, gutting the program.

However, a Texas district court judge overrode the move and required the Biden administration to restart MPP. The DHS appealed the injunction but was denied by the Supreme Court and has been in the process of restarting MPP while it works to end it.

The DHS is in talks with Mexico about restarting MPP and working on contracts to rebuild tent facilities where immigration proceedings can take place in the United States.

More than 67,000 asylum-seekers were turned away since the program was rolled out in early 2020.

House Democrats who toured a massive outdoor camp across the border from Brownsville, Texas, in early 2020 lamented the slumlike conditions in the tent city that people had to live in as a result of having to wait in Mexico. Asylum-seekers waited even longer in Mexico once the coronavirus pandemic commenced in early 2020, when immigration courts shut down and refused to hear cases.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Even while the program was in effect, border authorities released 375,000 people directly into the country . MPP had been intended to keep asylum-seekers from being let go into the U.S., but because so many thousands of people came across the border between crossings in 2019, the Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement were quickly overwhelmed and unable to return everyone to Mexico.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 7

ethical journalism
4d ago

Reported today 20% are infected with Delta covid and getting shipped all over country. Illegals not vaccinated, but unvaxed citizens lose jobs. Power and control more important than ciitizens lives and livelihoods.

Reply
13
4th Generation S.F.
2d ago

So SCOTUS ruled in favor of the injunction set by TX court and Biden is yet AGAIN planning to defy their ruling ? How is this dictatorship tolerated ? We have THREE branches of government to PROTECT us against dictatorship and yet this administration outright ignores rulings ? 😡 hey hey ho ho this dictator has to go….

Reply
3
guest
4d ago

The Biden Administration is the ENEMY of the Republic

Reply(2)
20
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden declares war on showerheads

President Joe Biden may lack the authority to reach into your shower and turn the dial down in order to save water. Still, he is doing all he can to declare war on high-pressure showerheads. The Department of Energy has proposed a regulatory change reversing a Trump measure that allowed...
POTUS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: D.C.’s next crisis arrives in force

“No, I can’t. That’s up to Mitch McConnell.”. That was PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN’s answer to whether or not he can guarantee that the United States would not breach the debt limit on Oct. 18, when Treasury Secretary JANET YELLEN says the country will run out of money. In a speech this morning, the president excoriated Republicans as “reckless and dangerous” for vowing to block a majority vote to raise the ceiling.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Documented

ICE Memo Spares Most Undocumented Immigrants from Arrest

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration on Thursday released new rules instructing U.S. immigration officials to focus on detaining and deporting immigrants who pose as a threat to national security or public safety, including migrants […] The post ICE Memo Spares Most Undocumented Immigrants from Arrest appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Mpp#Dhs#Although The Department#The Supreme Court#House#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
gwu.edu

Students Express Disappointment with the Biden Administration Immigration Policy

As part of the 2021 Latinx Heritage Celebration, George Washington University’s Theta Chapter of Latinas Promoviendo Comunidad/ Lambda Pi Chi Sorority, Inc. hosted “Real Conversations: The Humanitarian Crisis at the Border” to raise awareness about the treatment of people seeking asylum on the southern border of the United States. “Shocked,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Pelosi’s vote delay has revealed who holds the power over Biden’s agenda - this is what happens next

House Democrats delayed their vote on the Senate’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as progressives continue to raise objections until a much larger social welfare bill is also complete. The House had no additional votes after meetings went late into the evening. Both pieces of legislation are essential parts of President Joe Biden’s agenda, with moderate and left-wing Democrats fighting over which pieces will pass first.How Washington Got HereAfter years of the Trump administration talking about “infrastructure week,” Mr Biden was adamant that Democrats would pass a massive infrastructure bill. In turn, his infrastructure proposal essentially split in two,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Anchorage Daily News

Homeland Security issues new arrest and deportation guidelines to immigration agents

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued broad new directives to immigration officers Thursday saying that the fact that someone is an undocumented immigrant “should not alone be the basis” of a decision to detain and deport them from the United States. The Biden administration will continue to prioritize the arrest...
IMMIGRATION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
148K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy