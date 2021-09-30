Two of four apartments damaged in Richmond fire

A Richmond man who terrorized a Brentwood family was sentenced to 27 years in state prison on Friday, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Back in 2014, Paul Simmons (Muscat) of Richmond was convicted of assault with a firearm after shooting and injuring a man the previous year in Livermore. Five years later during the early morning hours of Sept. 17, 2018, Simmons robbed the same victim’s wife at gunpoint at their home in Brentwood, prosecutors said. That morning, the victim woke up in her home with her two young daughters and noticed someone in her bathroom behind a curtain that wasn’t her husband. At the time, Simmons was wearing a mask and was armed with a handgun he stole from the victim’s closet, prosecutors said. At gunpoint, he directed the victim downstairs, but she escaped from him and went up to her bedroom with her children to hide in a closet.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO