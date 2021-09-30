CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two of four apartments damaged in Richmond fire

By Mike Aldax
The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 4 days ago
Two of the four units of an apartment complex in Richmond on Tuesday suffered extensive smoke and heat damage, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188. Family members say one person was injured. The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of 35th Street, where firefighters arrived to...

