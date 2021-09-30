Larry Wayne Curavoo, 62, of Orwell

ORWELL — Larry Wayne Curavoo, age 62, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Rutland Regional Hospital. Mr. Curavoo was born in Burlington on Dec. 8, 1958. He was the son of Frederick and Gladys (Dupree) Curavoo Sr. He grew up in Bristol, where he received his education in local Bristol schools. He served in the United States Army in Germany from 1975 until 1977. Upon his return from military service he began his career as a carpenter. He worked for several years for the John Russell Corp., and afterwards for many years for Bud Carpenter Construction in Orwell. He later worked as his own boss doing what he loved: Carpentry. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.