Agriculture

A Look Into Bayer's New Rootworm Mode of Action Coming in 2022

By Emily Unglesbee
dtnpf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- For the first time in many years, corn growers will have a new rootworm mode of action available to them next spring -- a novel trait found in Bayer's SmartStax Pro hybrids. The trait, which uses a method called RNA-interference (RNAi), couldn't come at a better...

www.dtnpf.com

dtnpf.com

Combines Uncover the Season's Wins and Losses as Harvest Picks Up

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- Ah, the promise of September, as combines start rolling and farmers get their first glimpse of the season's scoreboard. It can be a heady time, as Ashley Andersen explained. "For once, harvest has a positive buzz around it," she said of her family's farming operation in eastern Nebraska. "Prices are still hanging in there and our yields are pretty darn good. For a month or so, it seems we can take a breath and feel good about the past year."
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Volunteer Corn Could Lead to Increased Corn Rootworm Pressure

ANKENY, Iowa (DTN) -- Potential yield loss from volunteer corn this year isn't the only worry for farmers hit by the 2020 Midwest derecho. Heavier corn rootworm pressure in 2022 could also be a threat. Northern and western corn rootworm activity could increase next year in areas hit by the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
dtnpf.com

Five Takeaways From Tar Spot's Big Year in the Corn Belt

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- If you want to know what dominated Jim Donnelly's summer, just take a peek at his phone. "I've got more pictures of tar spot on my phone than I do my kids," the DeKalb agronomist lamented. "I don't love it more than my kids; that's just the kind of year we had!"
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Team Reported Precision Ag Threat in 2018

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (DTN) -- In 2018, 11 team members from the U.S. government and private sector outlined threats as they perceived them, in a public-private analytic exchange program: "Threats to Precision Agriculture." Key threats they identified included the following:. THREATS TO CONFIDENTIALITY. Data privacy in the areas of crop yields,...
AGRICULTURE
State
Illinois State
dtnpf.com

Soybeans Plunge, Wheat Rallies on USDA Stocks and Production Changes

USDA's Sept. 1 Grain Stocks and Small Grains Summary reports featured a bearish revision to the 2020 soybean crop, along with a higher-than-expected Sept. 1 stocks number for both soybeans and corn. Wheat production and stocks were both construed as bullish. Here's a closer look at some of the changes...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Where's the Harvest Pressure?

There is always a risk when writing about markets. By the time you read this, something may have drastically changed. From where I currently sit, corn and soybean prices just fell lower on the week, pressured by recent rains in the western Corn Belt and concerns about a closure of river traffic after Hurricane Ida knocked out power in Louisiana and damaged grain terminals along the Mississippi River.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

USDA Releases Grain Stocks and Small Grains Annual Summary Reports

OMAHA (DTN) -- Corn stocks for the old crop were reported at 1.24 billion bushels (bb), down 36% from the same period a year ago while old-crop soybeans came in at 256 million bushels (mb), higher than analyst expectations going into the report. The Sept. 1 stocks close out the...
AGRICULTURE
Person
Joseph Spencer
dtnpf.com

Wheat Comes Out as Winner of USDA's Sept. 30 Reports

The corn and soybean markets got most of the headlines from USDA's Grain Stocks report on Thursday, Sept. 30, after USDA found larger-than-expected Sept. 1 inventories than the trade had expected. Both markets sold off, while drawing attention away from the big bullish commodity winner of the day, which was wheat.
AGRICULTURE
roi-nj.com

Bayer names new external communications exec

Bayer, the drugmaker with a major presence in Whippany, has named a new director of U.S. external communications, it announced this week. Nicole Hayes brings extensive agency and corporate communications experience to Bayer, where she will be primarily responsible for media relations. She will report to Christopher Loder, vice president and head of external communications for Bayer U.S.
BUSINESS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Monsanto#Beetles#Dtn#University Of Illinois#Rna
dtnpf.com

What Do Oats Really Know?

The adage "oats know" has been used by grain traders for over 20 years when the oats futures market has suddenly moved higher during a trading session. It's been thought when oats moved higher, it might be a signal something was going to happen in the other grain markets, especially corn. But it really didn't apply much in 2021. Drought was prevalent all spring and summer, affecting all crop production in Canada and the Northern Plains and Pacific Northwest states in the U.S. So, grain futures reacted on their own throughout the growing season.
AGRICULTURE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Farmers ‘Pleasantly Surprised’ By Strong Crop Yields Despite Drought

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For much of the summer, the dry weather was being compared to the drought of 1988. That was a bad year for Minnesota farmers and many have been anticipating a challenging harvest season. But that’s not necessarily the case. “I go back to ’88 where we had one-third of a crop of corn,” said Brian Peterson. Through decades of farming, Far Gaze Farms near Northfield has seen it all. A drought in 1988, a tornado in 2018 that caused millions of dollars in damage, and now in 2021 a drought. But what began as soybean harvest skepticism for Peterson and his family,...
MINNESOTA STATE
dtnpf.com

Corn Trends Higher While Soy Complex Weak

After bottoming on Sept. 10 at $4.97 1/2, December corn has exhibited trendy, impulsive behavior higher, suggesting seasonal lows could have been set last month. The higher highs notched on Sept. 27 were the first of their kind since mid-August, alerting traders to a change in trend. Fortunately, momentum indicators have not diverged from price but have mainly followed price higher. This would suggest price is not currently at risk of forming a bearish divergence with momentum. While it should not surprise given the preponderance of time spent at that level, the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) since May 7 is $5.53. That lines up well with the corrective highs from Aug. 30 around $5.58 and highlights the significant amount of resistance December corn is likely to encounter between spot levels and the $5.50 to $5.58 area. These issues considered, a supportive policy for December corn remains advised with the report day low at $5.27 1/4 the first major support candidate, which needs to hold on any setback attempt.
AGRICULTURE
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is down 3/4 cent per bushel, November soybeans are down 10 1/4 cents, December KC wheat is down 4 1/2 cents, December Chicago wheat is up 1 1/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is steady. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 379.66 points and November crude oil is up $2.18 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.240 and December gold is up $8.10 per ounce. Soybeans are threatening to make a new daily low and appear to be headed for the next support zone of $12.00 to $12.25 on November. Better than expected yields with a harvest that could be nearing 30% done is pressuring values. Stone X is expected to be out with their October estimate of final corn and bean yields Monday afternoon.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

North American Wheat Production on the Radar

This week's bullish USDA wheat data rippled across global markets with lower-than-expected Sept. 1 United States stocks reported along with lower-than-expected U.S. all-wheat production. European milling wheat, already facing quality challenges, saw futures reach a fresh contract high on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 (December contract), while a test of contract highs for both hard red spring wheat and hard red winter wheat is just pennies away.
AGRICULTURE

