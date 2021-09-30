Avoid a Crawlspace Swimming Pool—Install and Maintain Your Sump Pump With Barron Plumbing
Hello, fall! And hello rain, overflowing gutters, and standing water. When that excess water meets gravity, it pools quickly in the lowest points of your property and—as all too many of us in Northwest Washington know—can quickly become a big issue. Designed to move excess water out as fast as it comes in, sump pumps are the perfect match to prevent flooding and standing water in your home. Typically placed in the lowest point of your house, they effectively keep your basement or crawlspace dry and damage-free.www.whatcomtalk.com
