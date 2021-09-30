CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Avoid a Crawlspace Swimming Pool—Install and Maintain Your Sump Pump With Barron Plumbing

By LocalTalk Contributor
whatcomtalk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello, fall! And hello rain, overflowing gutters, and standing water. When that excess water meets gravity, it pools quickly in the lowest points of your property and—as all too many of us in Northwest Washington know—can quickly become a big issue. Designed to move excess water out as fast as it comes in, sump pumps are the perfect match to prevent flooding and standing water in your home. Typically placed in the lowest point of your house, they effectively keep your basement or crawlspace dry and damage-free.

www.whatcomtalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

Got a leak in your swimming pool? Call PinPoint Leak Detection & Repair TODAY

Pinpoint Leak Detection & Repair is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. PinPoint Leak Detection: Arizona's Pool Leak Experts. Pinpoint Leak Detection & Repair specializes in finding and repairing leaks in swimming pools, spas and fountains. Every year, Valley homeowners waste time, money and water - and continue to do damage to their homes - all because of undetected or unrepaired leaks. PinPoint finds the leak, fixes the leak and stops the clock ticking on costly repairs. If you've noticed a change in your water bill, pools of water collecting in your yard or even if you've purchased a new home and want to make sure there are no leaks, PinPoint can help you Valleywide - 602-777-0771.
ARIZONA STATE
Williamson Source

Fall Home TLC…Including the Crawlspace!

Fall means football, pumpkin-flavored everything and home improvement projects. The weather is mild and it’s pleasant to be outside or throw the windows open while you give the house some TLC before the winter weather strikes. When you’re addressing home issues, don’t forget to check your crawlspace and mitigate any issues before they impact your comfort.
INTERIOR DESIGN
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ask the Builder: Installing plumbing drain pipes

I’ve been a master plumber since 1981. I’ve always loved doing plumbing because it’s a very interesting three-dimensional challenge to install drain, waste and vent (DWV) piping in a new home or a large remodeling job. Because I was also the lead carpenter and builder on my jobs, I was able to think ahead to ensure that all the framing and rough lumber was installed so it would not have to be butchered to get the pipes in.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Sump#Crawlspace#Weather#Barron Plumbing Hello#Pumps
impressiveinteriordesign.com

How to patch a swimming pool quickly

Many houses have a swimming pool outside and this is one of the most attractive things you can own in the summer. You go out to cool off a bit from the strong sun. However, there is one thing that can reduce your experience. And that thing is a crack in your swimming pool.
LIFESTYLE
handymantips.org

5 Tips to Make Your Plumbing Eco-Friendly

Upgrading your home with eco-friendly elements is a fantastic way to cut back on utility costs, help protect the environment, and increase the value of your home. These upgrades often pay for themselves over time, making them well worth the investment. Water consumption is a common issue, especially in older homes. As utility prices are on the rise and global demand for clean water increases, every little bit of sustainability helps.
HOME & GARDEN
impressiveinteriordesign.com

How to remove copper from swimming pool water

Copper is a metal that occurs in many swimming pools. Not only does it damage the equipment of the swimming pool, but also you. This metal is easily noticeable because it turns water green and the thing we need to understand is how to remove copper from swimming pool water.
LIFESTYLE
RiverBender.com

Proper Maintenance Extends Lifespan, Saves Money On Garden Tools

URBANA – One of the pricier expenditures for home gardeners is quality hand tools. High quality tools will last longer, but this does mean the tools — whether shovels, rakes, pruners, or hand trowels — cost more. “Buy the best you can afford. Take care of your tools, and they will take care of you,” says Mary Fischer, University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator serving Clay, Effingham, Fayette, and Jasper Counties . “This takes time and effort, bu Continue Reading
URBANA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
Biloxi Sun Herald

House with ‘river’ running through living room sells in Tennessee. Take a look inside

A unique property hidden away in a wooded area in Knoxville, Tennessee, has sold for $745,000 according to Zillow. Usually, when listings mention a home’s “water feature”, they’re talking about a pool, pond or some other body of water. They’re hardly talking about the cool feature this particular house has running through the interior of the property.
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

One Small Thing That’s Making Your Home Look Run Down (and How to Fix It)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sergio Quezada, a Colorado-based home improvement specialist known as Mr. Jalapeño on social media, tackles cosmetic home improvement DIY projects, particularly around painting and drywall on his TikTok and Instagram channels. Recently, one of his DIY solutions went viral on TikTok, because it tackled one small thing that’s making your home look run down and tired — yet is so straightforward to fix.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

The Bathroom Staple That Home Stagers Say You Should Get Rid of

As the proud owner of a very tiny bathroom, my eye always zeros in on the mess. If anything is out of place, I notice it immediately — because that mess can easily take over the entirety of my bathroom in no time. So I was happy to discover, when speaking to home stagers, that my bathroom doesn’t have one of the messiest items of all: a towel bar.
HOME & GARDEN
farmforum.net

Willowa design's ranch-style plan perfect for aging in place

Graceful pairs of slender posts highlight the Willowa's open and inviting front porch. All on one level, this ranch-style plan is easily adaptable for aging in place. But the home is equally well-suited to families with youngsters or teens. Vaulted ceilings give an expansive feel to the entry, the study...
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

A Tiny Rustic House With Modern-Retro Design

There’s something very charming and enjoyable about tiny houses and about small spaces in general, especially when they’re decorated in a rustic or vintage style. The Archway is a perfect combination of both. This rustic little house was designed by Tiny Heirloom and, from the outside, it features horizontal wood...
INTERIOR DESIGN
washingtonnewsday.com

From the patio doors, a woman detects someone observing her.

From the patio doors, a woman detects someone observing her. When a woman peered out her window and saw something had crashed into her garden, she got the “shock of her life.”. On Sunday, October 3, the resident of Manorbier Crescent in Walton glanced out her window to discover a...
ANIMALS
oilcity.news

Guardian Plumbing “protecting your pipes and your house”

CASPER, Wyo. — In April 2021, Guardian Plumbing opened in Casper. It is a brand-new, one-man plumbing company in town owned and operated by Joe Alexander. Joe is from Indianapolis, Indiana and has a long background in plumbing. He moved to Casper with his wife and family in 2016. Since then, he has been looking for a job that would be fulfilling. He tried learning a new trade and decided it was not for him. He finally settled on opening his own plumbing company.
CASPER, WY
Only In Illinois

An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Illinois Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time

Do you need a break, perhaps a secluded getaway somewhere? With the hustle and bustle of daily life, chances are you probably do. Located along the Mississippi River in the tiny community of Niota, you can book an affordable stay at the Mermaid Cabin, complete with its own deck and enough space for four guests. […] The post An Overnight Stay At This Secluded Cabin In Illinois Costs Less Than $100 A Night And Will Take You Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy