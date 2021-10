I'm not saying this sounds like a perfect combination, but it sounds like a perfect combination. REX. Rockford's "Little Nick's BBQ" is selling CANNABIS INFUSED BBQ PRODUCTS. The products include dry rubs, and their mild and spicy BBQ sauce...with a little something extra. Here's the downlow on the sauce...a full bottle contains 320 milligrams of THC, which put each tablespoon at about 10 milligrams, wow! Can you imagine the munchies while eating THC infused BBQ? Do you ever stop eating, how in the world does that work?

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO