So once again, more and more information is coming out about the DINO Kyrsten Sinema. She has told the White House she will not support a bill that has prescription drug support. This is a woman who has a Masters Degree in Social Working. I guess the Social Workers I know wouldn't advocate continuing to line the pockets of pharmaceutical companies while making you and I continue to pay more for our RXs. The companies that have allegedly given her a $500K donation to her campaign. She seems more like a Mitch McConnell than her "hero" Sen. John McCain.

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO