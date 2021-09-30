CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

These 2 Semiconductor Companies Just Shared Some Major Updates

By Jose Najarro
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3i15_0cCqdqdS00

ASML Holdings NV (NASDAQ:ASML), a provider of lithography machines needed to manufacture semiconductor chips, and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), a manufacturer of memory needed in all types of technology from cellphones to automobiles, recently announced some significant updates. Today's video focuses on recent news affecting ASML and Micron, current valuations for both companies, and an update on the current semiconductor market. Here are some highlights from the video:

  1. On Sept. 29, during its investors day presentation, ASML provided an update to its investors. Based on the strength in numerous markets in the semiconductor industry, ASML expects to reach annual revenue of 24 billion euros to 30 billion euros, with gross margins of 55% at the midpoint by 2025.
  2. ASML expects to provide significant returns to investors in the form of share buybacks and growing dividends. Between Sept. 20 and Sept. 24, ASML reported buying back over 50,000 shares each day. ASML's stock price on Wednesday, Sept. 29, is lower than the price ASML paid the week before.
  3. On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Micron Technologies reported its fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed. Unfortunately, investors were not happy with the upcoming quarter's guidance, which was lower than what analysts expected, causing the stock price to drop. Micron informed investors that a significant hit to the guidance was its PC customers' slowing demand for memory. Still, it is essential to note that the slowdown was caused not by consumer demand but by other chip shortages, which are stalling the production of computers.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sept. 29, 2021. The video was published on Sept. 29, 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Evergrande: Company set to update market on 'major transaction'

Chinese property giant Evergrande's shares have been suspended as investors await a statement about its future. The crisis at the world's most indebted property developer has triggered fears that its potential collapse could send shockwaves through global markets. The firm said the trade halt came ahead of "an announcement containing...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

+3% CAGR & COVID-19 Impact On Semiconductor Bonding Market Can See USD 1062 Million by 2027 Major Companies are Kulicke & Soffa, Panasonic, Fuji Corporation, Yamaha Motor Robotics Corporation Co, SUSS MicroTech SE, and Shiaura Mechatronics

The report's research is based on extensive background information, verifiable estimates, and historical market volume data. A quantitative evaluation of present competition and possible trends is included in the study report for the worldwide Semiconductor Bonding industry survey. A research report on market share, scope, trends, and growth prospects examines demand in the global market in depth. The study gives a sector assessment based on the report's precise calculations. This research looks at the forces that drive long-term growth and global economic dynamics.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Director Of Lattice Semiconductor Trades $1.80 Million In Company Stock

James P Lederer, Director at Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 23, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that James P Lederer exercised options to purchase 24,837 Lattice Semiconductor shares at a price of $6.29 per share for a total of $156,225 on September 23. They then sold their shares on multiple transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $65.31 to $68.00 to raise a total of $1,647,598 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Automobile#Micron Technology#Asml Holdings Nv#Micron Technologies
investing.com

2 ETFs To Invest In Some Of The Newest Companies On The Street

Amid the recent volatility in broader markets, a stock debut on Sept. 22 has been making headlines: restaurant software group Toast (NYSE: TOST ). It started trading on the Big Board at an opening price of $65.26. Yesterday, the shares closed at $59.00 and the market capitalization stands around $29.46 billion.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Brooks Automation Divests Semiconductor Business For $3B

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 1.42% to 34,093.46 while the NASDAQ fell 1.86% to 14,763.93. The S&P also fell, dropping 1.54% to 4,364.65. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,088,400 cases with around 673,760 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,478,410 cases and 445,130 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,239,780 COVID-19 cases with 590,750 deaths. In total, there were at least 228,595,280 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,692,920 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

Shares of Signify Health have been tumbling, but that didn't stop Wood from acquiring more for ARK Invest's collection of exchange-traded funds. The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF added more shares to its 908 Devices position. Ark Invest funds also bought more shares of Invitae, a leading medical genetics company. What...
STOCKS
Beta News

Major companies lag in adopting domain security

A majority of companies in the Forbes Global 2000 have been slow to adopt domain security measures that could help prevent them from ransomware attacks. A new report from CSC finds 57 percent of the Global 2000 are relying on off-the-shelf consumer-grade domain registrars who offer limited security mechanisms to protect against domain and DNS hijacking.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
clevelandstar.com

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Provides Update to Operating Activities

New Chairman of the Board, Seasoned Semiconductor Executive to Purchase 125,000 Shares This Week as a Long Term Holding. ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ('GaN') processing technology, today provides an update to the current operating activities.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Microsoft continues to post eye-popping growth even at its enormous size. Sea Limited is growing like a weed across emerging markets. Nutanix is a product leader in hyperconverged infrastructure. Warren Buffett once said that "our favorite holding period is forever," when discussing his approach to stocks. Why is that? Well,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

Crashes and corrections are fairly common occurrences when investing for the long run. Buying high-quality stocks when the market dips is a proven wealth-building strategy. For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC). After shedding a third of its value in under five weeks, the widely followed index doubled from its bear-market bottom in less than 17 months.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple stock falls into 'correction' territory as it leads the Dow's losers

Shares of Apple Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, as they headed toward a three-month low. The technology behemoth's stock has now shed 11.3% since closing at a record $156.69 on Sept. 7. Many on Wall Street define a "correction" as a decline of at least 10% to up to 20% from a significant high, while a decline of 20% or more is a bear market. While Apple's stock is headed for a correction, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 2.2% to trade 7.7% below its Sept. 7 record close of 15,675.77 and the Dow lost 320 points, or 0.9%, to fall 4.5% below its Aug. 16 record of 35,625.40. Apple's stock would officially enter a bear market with a close at or below $125.35. Apple last entered a correction in March 2021, and a bear market in September 2020.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy