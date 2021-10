Robinhood could take a big hit if lawmakers ban this revenue source. Robinhood is one of the more popular brokerage firms, especially among new investors. There are many factors driving its popularity, but one of the biggest is that it was one of the pioneers of commission-free stock trading. The investment app allows you to trade without paying a fee to buy or sell stocks, which means you don't necessarily need a lot of money to start investing since you aren't paying for each transaction.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO