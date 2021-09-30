CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

This Cheap Stock Could Be a Smart Buy Today

By Neil Patel
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Key Points

  • Lowe's doesn't get the credit it deserves, probably because a lot of attention goes to its larger rival.
  • But it's a solid business that's making the right strategic moves to grow market share.
  • Digital sales, which have surged over the past couple of years, are an especially bright spot.

They say a rising tide lifts all boats, and for Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) this appears to be the case. The strong housing market, supported by low interest rates and short supply, is driving demand for the types of products this home-improvement chain offers.

Even with this attractive backdrop, Lowe's stock currently sells at a bargain price today, sporting a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 18. This is significantly less than the S&P 500, which trades at 22. But Lowe's isn't just a value play; it's also a high-quality company that is making the right strategic moves.

Here's why this cheap home-improvement retailer could be a smart buy today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DcABX_0cCqdfAh00
Image source: Getty Images.

Catching up to big brother

Lowe's is a massive business, generating sales of $94.6 billion over the past 12 months. While that's smaller than rival Home Depot's (NYSE:HD)$144 billion over the same period, Lowe's is doing the right things to up its pace in the industry.

Joe McFarland, executive vice president of stores, boldly claimed on the recent earnings call that "We are striving to demonstrate that Lowe's is the new home for pros." About 25% of Lowe's business today comes from these small contractors, who are extremely valuable because they visit and spend much more than the do-it-yourself (DIY) customer. Nearly half of Home Depot's revenue comes from its pros, so Lowe's still has a lot of room to grow.

During the most recent quarter, management highlighted that pro demand grew 21% year over year and 49% from the second quarter of 2019. This is remarkable given that Lowe's overall sales were essentially flat compared to its year-ago level. So the business is making great strides attracting this essential customer, utilizing initiatives like new store layouts, improved inventory management, and a better digital experience.

All of this should help Lowe's achieve even better financial metrics. Having a higher proportion of business coming from pros will mean greater sales per square foot, a wider operating margin, better return on invested capital, and ultimately higher profit. And Lowe's average ticket size of $93.68 is already 13.6% higher than Home Depot's.

Lowe's is absolutely making the right move by focusing intensely on gaining market share in the pro segment. The pandemic has forced many Americans to reconsider their living situations, particularly because of the popularity of remote work. No longer forced to live near a crowded urban area, consumers will continue flocking further away from cities. A bigger house -- with a home office -- should propel demand for Lowe's for years to come.

Booming digital business

Part of improving the shopping experience is bolstering digital capabilities, and Lowe's has done just that. Recently, the company moved its Lowe's for Pros loyalty program to the cloud, which will allow for enhanced features, personalized offers, and faster updates. Over the past two years, sales on Lowes.com have increased a whopping 151%, showing that the technological updates seem to be working.

Lowe's is finding that digital and physical shopping often go hand in hand. In fact, some 60% of online orders were actually picked up at a store. Customers now expect an omnichannel shopping experience, often starting an order on their phone or laptop and completing it at a physical location. In many cases, that's because they need tools and supplies immediately to complete renovation projects. That's especially true for the pros. It's no wonder that Lowe's has been able to defend itself from the likes of e-commerce behemoth Amazon in recent years.

It's clear that Lowe's deserves a higher valuation multiple than the market is giving it today. Therefore, investors should seriously consider adding shares in this top home-improvement chain to get that rare combination of value and quality.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $400 In Right Now

Buying and holding innovative businesses for long periods of time is a moneymaking recipe for investors. Since the stock market hit its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, investors have reveled in a historic bounce back rally. It took less than 17 months for the widely followed S&P 500 to double in value from its bear-market bottom, and proved, once again, how invaluable it is for investors to hold onto great companies for the long run.
STOCKS
investing.com

Top 3 Passive Income Stocks to Buy in October

One thing is for certain: the incredible bull run that began in early 2020 will at some point come to an end. But exactly when that will happen is anybody’s guess. What we do know is that the market is richly valued today. How richly valued may be up for debate, but there’s no denying that the TSX is full of companies trading at all-time highs with frothy valuations.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Cheap Stock Just Got 12% Cheaper

Bank of America analyst Lorraine Hutchinson downgraded her rating on Kohl's by two notches and slashed her price target by 36% on Thursday. Weak Q2 results from Bed Bath & Beyond also contributed to Kohl's stock tumbling deeper into bargain territory. Supply-chain pressures won't last forever, and Kohl's will likely...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital#Home Depot
Benzinga

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) is up 123.33% at $215.9. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $30.78 thousand, a 1.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,065,843,134.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Microsoft continues to post eye-popping growth even at its enormous size. Sea Limited is growing like a weed across emerging markets. Nutanix is a product leader in hyperconverged infrastructure. Warren Buffett once said that "our favorite holding period is forever," when discussing his approach to stocks. Why is that? Well,...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow sheds 350 points as investors ditch technology stocks, Nasdaq drops 2%

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The major averages took steep losses to start the week as investors continued their rotation out of technology stocks amid rising bond yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 350 points, despite a large gain in Merck....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

Brookfield Renewable is poised to benefit from a massive increase in demand for renewable energy. Devon Energy offers the best dividend yield in the S&P 500 index. Pfizer has a great dividend plus a cash cow with its COVID-19 vaccine. Different investors have different priorities and objectives. If you're in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has Been a 10-Bagger in Less Than a Year -- and Could Still Be a Buy

Lending technology company Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) has been one of the best-performing stocks in recent memory, rising from its $20 IPO price in December to more than $320 as I'm writing this. However, the performance of the business clearly justifies the move, and if things go well with the auto lending expansion, there could be more upside potential ahead, as Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall discuss in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 20.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

Shares of Signify Health have been tumbling, but that didn't stop Wood from acquiring more for ARK Invest's collection of exchange-traded funds. The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF added more shares to its 908 Devices position. Ark Invest funds also bought more shares of Invitae, a leading medical genetics company. What...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $500? 3 Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

Consolidated Edison is more than a sleepy utility. Brookfield Infrastructure has a significant catalyst ahead. NextEra Energy Partners has big-time growth in its future. Thanks to zero commissions at most online brokers, you don't need a lot of money to invest in stocks. Because of that, investors with $500 or less in cash can quickly put that money to work in the stock market.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

Crashes and corrections are fairly common occurrences when investing for the long run. Buying high-quality stocks when the market dips is a proven wealth-building strategy. For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC). After shedding a third of its value in under five weeks, the widely followed index doubled from its bear-market bottom in less than 17 months.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Top Canadian Growth Stocks Trading for a Bargain

Stock market investors who love hunting for bargains on the stock market should never waste opportunities when they arise. The recent pullback in the stock market has created such an opportunity for investors who have been searching for Canadian stocks that can offer them significant upside potential. Today I will...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy