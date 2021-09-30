Safe at home: Bednar’s rise rare bright spot for Pirates
Safe at home: Bednar’s rise rare bright spot for Pirates. PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar has revived his career with his hometown team. Bednar arrived in Pittsburgh last January as part of a deal that sent starter Joe Musgrove to the Padres. The 26-year-old from the northern Pittsburgh suburbs has evolved into one of the team’s most dependable relievers. Bednar entered the final week of the season with a 3-1 record and a 2.11 ERA in 60 appearances. He has been named the team’s pitcher of the year. Bednar says he hopes to keep the momentum going into next season.beavercountyradio.com
