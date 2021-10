Roseland NJ, in a survey of more than 540 certified public accountants conducted earlier this month by the New Jersey Society of CPAs (NJCPA), reducing or capping increases on property taxes was named the highest priority for the winner of the New Jersey gubernatorial election in November. This was closely followed by auditing state agencies and programs for overspending, waste and revenue allocation and improving the state’s infrastructure. Rounding out the top five were eliminating the pension system for all new public sector workers and replacing it with a 401(k), and reducing regulations and red tape for businesses in the state.

