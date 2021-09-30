Gov. Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Honor Passing of Denver Fire Department Technician Jeff Billingsley
DENVER- Governor Jared Polis today ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in honor of Denver Fire Department Technician Jeff Billingsley, who passed away on September 20, 2021. The Colorado Department of Public Safety is holding a memorial service for Technician Billingsley on September 30, 2021, at 11 am, at the Denver First Church, 3800 E Hampden Avenue, Englewood, CO 80113.www.adcogov.org
