Briar Cliff University recently received a grant from the US Department of Education to fund the University’s Talent Search Program. The grant will be in the amount of $520,984 for the first budget period, which is the 2021-22 academic year. The grant is expected to be awarded annually for five years resulting in a total of $2,604,920 in support. The purpose of the grant is to allow Briar Cliff’s Talent Search Program to identify and assist individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds who have the potential to succeed in higher education.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO