Opinion:Jamal Khashoggi was murdered three years ago. These Saudis are still being silenced.

By Mili Mitra
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe assassination of our colleague Jamal Khashoggi three years ago, carried out on orders from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was part of a far-reaching campaign to silence critics in Saudi Arabia and beyond. That campaign continues to this day. Here we highlight just a few of the figures who remain in prison or are otherwise unable to live freely inside the kingdom, where secret trials, detention and censorship have created a climate of fear.

www.washingtonpost.com

