Americans Are Moving To High-Opportunity Cities

realtytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans are moving to the Sun Belt, Pacific Northwest, Great Plains, and Mountain states in droves, and it’s not just for the nice weather and scenery. Growth-friendly policies, affordability, and high quality of life have combined to produce many “cities of opportunity” from North Carolina to Arizona and from Colorado to Washington, according to research from the George W. Bush Institute-SMU Economic Growth Initiative.

