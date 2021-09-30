One Of Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Apples Is Perfect For Fall Baking
America has certainly come a long way from the days the red delicious apple — whose taste and texture didn't always live up to its name — ruled the roost. Since it was bred for its appearance, The Atlantic noted that the apple varietal eventually became known as "the largest compost maker in the country" because people picked up the fruit, only to discard them, uneaten. It wasn't until the 1990s, when apples like Galas and Fujis, which originally were cultivated for sale in overseas markets, stayed back and made inroads into domestic markets instead.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0