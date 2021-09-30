CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Mainstream Company Jumps Into The Marijuana Business

By Terry Hacienda
L.A. Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over Amazon, mainstream companies are looking at consumer friendly marijuana companies. Crain Communications, the century old business publishing company, joins Amazon, Constellation Brands, Molson Coors, Altria, CVS, and others in the marijuana space. Crain announced last week that they have purchased Green Market Report, the most respected business site in the cannabis industry.

www.laweekly.com

austinnews.net

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

Florida medical marijuana company becomes nation’s largest distributor

October 5, 2021 - Florida-based medical marijuana operator Trulieve Cannabis Corp. has closed a $2.1 billion deal, making it the largest medical marijuana distributor in the U.S. Trulieve acquired its former competitor Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. The deal combines both Trulieve and Harvest’s cash and cash equivalents of $289 million and $71 million, respectively. Under the deal, Trulieve will have 149 retail locations in 11 states and more than 3.1 million square feet of cultivation. Harvest’s 14 retail locations in Florida will be closed temporarily as they are converted to the Trulieve brand.
FLORIDA STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Growing CBD Market Lures Mainstream Businesses

Innovative companies that are committed to the sector may be in a stand-out position to capitalize on a rise in demand along with long-term trends toward growth and maturation. With the production of hemp legalized under the 2018 Farm Bill, some mainstream supplement companies are positioning themselves to get into...
ECONOMY
Club 93.7

More Businesses Are Dropping Marijuana Testing For New Hires

Tons of companies are dropping certain requirements in order to get new people hired in. Even the mega-company that is Amazon is looking to stop testing for marijuana due to the lack of workers. Now it looks likes stoners have a clear path to employment! I don't wanna hear any more excuses.
ECONOMY
fox35orlando.com

Deal makes Florida company largest marijuana retailer

- Trulieve, the state’s largest medical marijuana operator, is now the nation’s biggest cannabis retailer, after closing on a $2.1 billion deal to acquire former competitor Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. The transaction marks a major development in Florida, where Harvest held one of 22 licenses to cultivate, process and...
FLORIDA STATE
Banana 101.5

Some MI Companies Are Looking to Stop Marijuana Drug Testing

The idea that companies are still drug testing new hires, seems kind of ridiculous to me. I mean, it's pretty much equivalent to testing someone to see if they drank alcohol the night before. You wouldn't do that though because alcohol is legal and has been for a real long time. The whole thing is a goofy concept when living in a state where recreational marijuana is legal.
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
Inc.com

Another Reason Vaccine Mandates Are Good for Business

Insisting that your employees get vaccinated makes a lot of sense on a "keeping the workplace healthy" basis. A vaccinated workforce makes it less likely that key personnel will be sidelined (or die) as a result of an easily avoided serious illness. There is another reason, though, that it makes...
INDUSTRY
newsbrig.com

A Big Oil Company Is Jumping Into EV Batteries

Less than 10 million of the roughly 600 million cars, trucks, motorcycles, and buses on roads in the U.S. and Europe are electric. Nonetheless, a big oil company might already be feeling the threat. French energy giant. TotalEnergies. (ticker: TTE.France) has entered into an agreement with Chrysler owner. Stellantis. (STLA)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spectrumnews1.com

Medical marijuana growers can apply to expand their business

AKRON, Ohio — Growing marijuana as a business was something Geoff Korff sort of fell into. "I'm an attorney and I worked in a handful of other capacities. I was the president of a company before this, but I've always paid attention to the cannabis industry as its kind of grown up in other states and other markets," said Korff, the CEO of Galenas.
AKRON, OH
therealdeal.com

Compass picks up another title company

UPDATED, 3 p.m., Sept. 22, 2021: Compass said it’s acquiring a Colorado title and escrow company, expanding its reach into eight states just one week after buying a firm in Texas. The brokerage said on Wednesday that its purchase of First Alliance Title, which has three offices in Denver and...
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

SGFE Helps SME Businesses Jump Through The Proverbial Business Blackhole

Many businesses get stuck at certain stages in business; These stages are known as business black holes; Typically, they start at £750,000 and repeat again at £17 million; Did you know that there is a mathematical formula that helps businesses forecast and prepare for the next business blackhole and make changes to avoid getting stuck?
ECONOMY
headynj.com

Amazon & Other Companies Ending Marijuana Drug Testing to Cope with Worker Shortage

Amazon and several major American companies have decided to end marijuana drug testing to cope with worker shortages. Legalization has swept the nation, making the enjoyment of cannabis more popular than ever in this new era of openness. Thus, some companies have realized the error of refusing to hire an otherwise qualified job candidate.
BUSINESS
L.A. Weekly

How Cannabox Overcame Challenges to Become an Industry Leader

In any business, there are challenges, opportunities and risks involved. How you handle these determines the success or failure of your business. Cannabox is a leading cannabis subscription service founded by Michael and Anthony Berk. They have experienced a whirlwind of opportunities, risks, and challenges over the last eight years. Not letting the setbacks overwhelm them, they continue to thrive.
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Valuable Company

Measuring company valuations can be difficult. For private companies, there are no metrics, or very few, for analysts to use. However, for public companies, the yardstick is easy — market capitalization. Take the stock price and multiply it by the number of shares the company has outstanding. Apple places first among American companies with a […]
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Solo Stove parent files for IPO

Solo Brands, a Texas-based maker of Solo fire pits and stoves for homes and camping sites as well as the Oru folding kayak, among other products, has filed for an initial public offering. The company seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Monday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate filing fees. Underwriters include B. of A. Securities and J. P. Morgan. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DTC. The company last month acquired a men's outdoor apparel brand, and earlier this year the kayak brand and a paddleboard brand. The listing would come on the heels of several IPOs of home-goods and related companies as people spent more time at home during the pandemic, including the IPOs of grill makers Traeger Inc. and Weber Inc. . Solo Brands listed sales of $133 million for its Solo Stove brand in 2020. "Our customers trust our brands' commitment to improve the way they live," the company said in the prospectus, adding that its brands together generated nearly 42 million unique site visits at their respective websites last year.
ECONOMY

