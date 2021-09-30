CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Secured vs. Unsecured Debt: How Lenders See Them

By David Reed
realtytimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mortgage is a type of loan to finance real estate. The real estate can be a residential property or it can be a commercial one. The terms mortgage and loan aren’t necessarily interchangeable. Yes, a mortgage is a loan but a loan isn’t necessarily a mortgage. One of the primary differences is whether or not the loan is deemed ‘secured.’ What does the term secured mean? It means the lender has placed a lien on the item being financed. This collateral reduces the amount of risk to the lender. Should the borrower ever default, the lender issuing the secured note and recover the asset via repossession or foreclosure. Someone for example with an automobile loan who goes a few months without making a payment might soon discover their car is no longer in the driveway…the lender took it back. Further, if the current value of the asset isn’t enough to pay off the existing loan balance, the borrower is still on the hook for the remainder.

realtytimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

Will the Debt Ceiling Impact Social Security Payments?

Social Security benefits can help make your retirement more pleasant, particularly if your personal savings are falling short. Understanding how your benefits are calculated is essential to knowing how and when to claim for the highest possible payout. The cost of doing it wrong may be thousands of dollars less in benefits each year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
realtytimes.com

Why Are More California Beneficiaries Getting Trust Loans Now, in 2021

Beneficiaries who are seeking a mid to high six-figure or low seven-figure loan to an irrevocable trust, these days, are looking to accomplish an important outcome that is generally not possible with other types of financing, such as inheritance advance assignments, credit union financing or personal bank loans – as reviewed below...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

Retired and Own a Home? Prepare for These 3 Expenses to Rise

Older homeowners, beware -- your costs could rise for these reasons. It's often said that homeownership is the ticket (or a ticket) to financial stability. When you own a home, you get a chance to own an asset that could be worth a lot of money. That gives you the flexibility to borrow against the home equity you've built for extra financial protection.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Unsecured Debt#Mortgage Lender#Secured Loan
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Here’s how to contact the IRS with any child tax credit check issues

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In a continued effort to help struggling families, the federal government is sending out three more advance child tax credit payments to many parents this year, with another one coming up shortly. The next early payments should hit bank accounts on Oct. 15, with more payments coming...
CLEVELAND, OH
realtytimes.com

Earnest Money vs. Down Payment: How Do They Compare?

There are two terms you might hear if you’re in the market to buy a house—earnest money and down payment. The two are not interchangeable, but sometimes there’s confusion between what they are, what they aren’t, and how they compare. Understanding both earnest money and a down payment is critical...
REAL ESTATE
koamnewsnow.com

Can You Lose Your Social Security Over Delinquent Debt?

Sometimes you have no choice but to retire with debt, particularly when an illness or a job loss forces you to quit working earlier than you planned. If you’re on a tight retirement budget, you may not be able to make all your debt obligations — and perhaps you’re wondering how that will affect your Social Security. Read on to learn how unpaid debt could affect your benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Housing Wire

How one lender is solving problems in the fix-and-flip space

It’s no secret that housing is in short supply. According to Realtor.com, the country is a whopping 5.24 million homes short. And total active listings? Those are down 24% over the year. To make matters worse, some of that inventory is extremely dated. The typical house is now 39 years...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Benzinga

How Does Cintas Debt Look?

Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) increased by 4.84% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Cintas has. Based on Cintas's financial statement as of July 28, 2021, long-term debt is at $1.64 billion and current debt is at $899.07 million, amounting to $2.54 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $493.64 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $2.05 billion.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Survey: For Americans With Unsecured Debt, Credit Cards Mostly to Blame

A late August 2021 survey from U.S. News & World Report shows that among Americans who carry unsecured debt, more than 53% say it's mostly from credit cards. Credit card debt is considered unsecured debt, which means it isn't linked to an asset, such as a house or a car. Respondents were asked what types of debt make up most of their unsecured debt, and besides credit cards they cite:
CREDITS & LOANS
Flight Global.com

Utair secures new loan as it strives to emerge from debt pressure

Russian operator Utair Aviation has reached a loan agreement with Rossiya Bank for Rb12 billion ($164 million) as part of the company’s financial restructuring. Utair says the terms of the 12-year loan include a “grace period” for payment of the principal and interest. It adds that the two sides aim...
BUSINESS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Child tax credit: Why is my September payment less?

(WJW) — While some parents didn’t receive the September child tax credit payment because of a glitch in the system last month, others did get a payment in their hands but it was not the amount they expected. The IRS says there are multiple reasons why people may have gotten...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WPMI

IRS would track all bank transactions over $600 under Biden plan

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville doesn’t like what President Biden is trying to do with your money. The administration wants the Internal Revenue Service to monitor every transaction you make of $600 or more, that’s a big change from the current 10,000 threshold. Tuberville is trying...
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: If Your Child Tax Credit Payment Was Less This Month, This Could Be Why

There have been numerous reports of incorrect or lower-than-expected payments for the most recent Child Tax Credit. If you received less money than usual, this could be why. When the IRS rolled out the September Child Tax Credit payments to bank accounts and mailboxes across the country, the process was anything but seamless. A technical glitch on the part of the IRS caused about 2% of the tax credit checks not to be issued, causing concern and frustration for the families who were expecting the money to arrive.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

5 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

Try not to rely on just one income stream in retirement, as it may not provide enough money. Think about what kinds of income streams are most possible and appealing for you. Consider dividend-paying stocks or reverse mortgages, for example. Retirees are often assumed to be living on a "fixed...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy