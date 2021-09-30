Secured vs. Unsecured Debt: How Lenders See Them

A mortgage is a type of loan to finance real estate. The real estate can be a residential property or it can be a commercial one. The terms mortgage and loan aren’t necessarily interchangeable. Yes, a mortgage is a loan but a loan isn’t necessarily a mortgage. One of the primary differences is whether or not the loan is deemed ‘secured.’ What does the term secured mean? It means the lender has placed a lien on the item being financed. This collateral reduces the amount of risk to the lender. Should the borrower ever default, the lender issuing the secured note and recover the asset via repossession or foreclosure. Someone for example with an automobile loan who goes a few months without making a payment might soon discover their car is no longer in the driveway…the lender took it back. Further, if the current value of the asset isn’t enough to pay off the existing loan balance, the borrower is still on the hook for the remainder.