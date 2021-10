Experts have presented programs on Native Americans and barely touched upon the Pequawkets in our region. The Saco and Ossipee rivers are rich in Native American history. This is a chance for towns to tell their stories. Sally Williams will present what she has learned in researching the book Faces of Founders: Hiram, Maine, then the audience gets a chance to talk! Sally will read statements if you know native history but cannot attend.

