Kanye West releases Yeezy Gap sweatshirt for $90: 'Looks like every hoodie at Walmart'

By Kerry Justich
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West released the second clothing drop of his Yeezy collaboration with Gap, and to the surprise of many, it's a simple hoodie. The rapper-turned-designer made his relationship with the retailer official in June 2020, announcing that the first pieces to come out of the 10-year Yeezy Gap deal would be introduced in the first half of 2021. One year later, in conjunction with West's 44th birthday, Gap released the $200 "Round Jacket" in the form of a pre-order, sharing that those who purchased the Yeezy piece wouldn't be seeing it until fall. On Wednesday, the line's second piece was added to Gap's website.

Comments / 30

Last Starfighter
7d ago

I bought a Hoodia at walmart yesterday! lol...gonna get a marker and write yeezy on it..🤪🤪🤦‍♂️😖

8
JustGiveaSmiletoday
6d ago

Walmart is going to have fun with him in court. Thier pockets are much deeper than the who is kayne anyways.

3
