Rapper, actor Nick Cannon to pay off debt for NC HBCU students upon graduation
RALEIGH, Miss — Entertainer Nick Cannon says he will pay off the loan debt of three students attending historically black colleges in North Carolina upon their graduation. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the three students from Saint Augustine’s University, North Carolina A&T University, Winston-Salem State University were among the student guests on his syndicated talk show on Monday.www.wfmynews2.com
Comments / 0