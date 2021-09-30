CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, MS

Rapper, actor Nick Cannon to pay off debt for NC HBCU students upon graduation

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

RALEIGH, Miss — Entertainer Nick Cannon says he will pay off the loan debt of three students attending historically black colleges in North Carolina upon their graduation. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the three students from Saint Augustine’s University, North Carolina A&T University, Winston-Salem State University were among the student guests on his syndicated talk show on Monday.

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy