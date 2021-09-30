CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMaine Extension offers fermentation workshop Oct. 12

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about preserving foods using fermentation from 12 to 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12. “Preserving the Maine Harvest: Fermenting Vegetables” will feature an exploration of the science of fermentation, a discussion and demonstration of the basic steps of making sauerkraut and tips for success in an interactive format. UMaine Extension food preservation staff will lead the workshop.Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional.

