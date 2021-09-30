Illinois Office of Tourism provides tips to enjoy fall colors
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Office of Tourism has released the 2021 Fall Color Report as a helpful guide to help residents and visitors know the best time to spot fall foliage in all regions across the state. It will be updated weekly, offering everyone a real-time look at where to spot fall foliage during peak times. Typically in our area, we could see the brightest leaves between the second and third week of October.www.classichits106.com
