Springfield, IL

Illinois Office of Tourism provides tips to enjoy fall colors

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Office of Tourism has released the 2021 Fall Color Report as a helpful guide to help residents and visitors know the best time to spot fall foliage in all regions across the state. It will be updated weekly, offering everyone a real-time look at where to spot fall foliage during peak times. Typically in our area, we could see the brightest leaves between the second and third week of October.

