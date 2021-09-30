CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

Individual shown in video no longer person of interest in Jelani Day case

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA – Authorities involved in the Jelani Day case say an individual in a video posted by the Peru Police Department, is no longer a person of interest. Peru Police posted a video of a male individual on their Facebook page, who was said to be a person of interest in the case of Illinois State University student, 25-year-old Jelani J. Day of Bloomington. According to the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the person was subsequently located, interviewed, and has been confirmed he is not a suspect or any longer a person of interest. It was also verified the individual was in the area for a job.

