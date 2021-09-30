DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to wear pink badges in October
SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies will be swapping out their badges for new pink ones. In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the newly authorized badges will be worn through the end of October. Sheriff Andy Sullivan announced the yearly event has returned to honor friends, family and others who have battled cancer. Each officer purchased their own badge and will also be making a donation to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.www.classichits106.com
Comments / 0