CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Powerball drawing results for Sept. 29. No match to winning numbers, jackpot rises to $620M

Ames Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Powerball jackpot just got bigger after no one had the big winning ticket on Wednesday. The Powerball results are in for the Sept. 29 lottery jackpot drawing worth an estimated $570 million, with a cash option of $410.1 million. The winning numbers for Wednesday night's drawing are 02, 07,...

www.amestrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket remains unclaimed, officials say

The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that a winning ‘FANTASY 5’ ticket sold at a Publix in Florida remains unclaimed. Officials said the winning ticket, worth $89,175, was sold at the Publix location at 8842 West State Road 84 in Davie, Florida. The deadline to claim the top prize is...
DAVIE, FL
The Independent

Man found dead with winning lottery ticket

A Michigan man was found dead on a private beach with a winning lottery ticket in his wallet.Authorities say that Gregory Jarvis, 57, had won $45,000 playing the state’s Club Keno game in a bar before his body washed up on the beach in Huron County.Friends of Mr Jarvis said that he had not yet cashed in the lottery ticket because of an issue with his Social Security card, but had been in high spirits after the win, according to ABC12.The alarm was raised when Mr Jarvis did not show up for work and two days later his body...
LOTTERY
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Powerball, Mega Millions go unclaimed; big drawing tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots keep growing. No one matched all the numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery. That’s pushed the jackpot to $405 million. The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. The Powerball is also up for grabs. The estimated jackpot is...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
foxbaltimore.com

Lottery: Two new millionaires in Maryland, one ticket unclaimed

BALITMORE (WBFF) — Two winning tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Maryland during the past week, according to the Maryland Lottery. The $1 million scratch-off was sold in Nottingham, Maryland at the Dash In along Belair Road in Nottingham. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Watkins...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS New York

Winning Numbers Announced For Powerball $697 Million Jackpot, As Tri-State Area Residents Dream The Impossible Dream

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The winning numbers have been drawn in a massive Powerball jackpot worth nearly $700 million. They are: 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and Powerball 15. People were out Monday night until the last minute grabbing tickets. Although it has been a waiting game, their mindset is somebody has to win eventually, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported. “I don’t want to show my numbers, but it’s the winning ticket,” Clifton resident Choisette Hargon said. Each player prayed the jackpot will end up in their hands — a whopping $697 million. If there is a winner and that person takes the cash option,...
CLIFTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Winners#The Power Play
southernillinoisnow.com

Powerball Jackpot reaches $620-million to single winner Saturday night

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball® drawing has grown to $620 million and players across Illinois are lining up at Lottery machines for a chance to strike it rich. If won, it will be the sixth largest jackpot in Powerball game history and the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The jackpot rolled over again on Wednesday night.
LOTTERY
Shore News Network

$150,000 and $50,000 Powerball winners sold in Maryland

CHESAPEAKE CITY, MARYLAND – Last night’s Powerball drawing may not have produced a top-tier winner, but two third-tier winning tickets were sold in Maryland. A lucky player in Southern Maryland added the Power Play feature to their ticket, leading to a $150,000 third-tier prize. Another lucky ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Chesapeake City.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Marylander First To Win $10 Million Powerball Double Play Ticket

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — You might want to check your ticket if you picked up a Powerball in Rockville last week. According to the Maryland Lottery, a Marylander is the first in the nation to win Powerball Double Play top prize, raking in $10 million. An Exxon gas station at 11433 Rockville Pike in Rockville sold the still unclaimed ticket in the September 27 drawing. The winning numbers are 2, 27, 51, 62 and 66, and the Powerball was 1. “It’s always exciting when the jackpot is rolling, but selling the very first $10 million-winning Double Play ticket takes it to a whole different level,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We’ve now had a Powerball jackpot prize and a Double Play top-tier prize in Maryland this year. We can’t wait to meet the $10 million winner and help them celebrate.” Are you the winner? The Maryland lottery said winners should sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe place. Winners of prizes over $25,000 will redeem their prizes at the lottery’s Baltimore headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Click10.com

Florida man eyes house and new truck after lottery win

MILTON, Fla. – How long would it take you to decide how to spend your lottery winnings?. Jeffory Dodd has a few big ideas, but he’s still considering his options. “It hasn’t fully sunk in yet,” the 50-year-old Milton man told the Florida Lottery after winning the $1 million top prize on the Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off. “I plan to buy a house and a new truck with the money, but I really haven’t made many plans beyond that.”
FLORIDA STATE
13newsnow.com

Powerball hopefuls woke up Sunday morning to find out the winner is...

And the winner of Saturday's $635 million Powerball jackpot is: No one, yet. The largest lottery prize in months has now grown even larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball, which were drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is...
LOTTERY
NottinghamMD.com

Powerball rolls to sixth-largest jackpot at $620 million

BALTIMORE, MD—The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is $620 million, making it the sixth-largest jackpot in the game’s  history. The cash option is $446 million. Maryland Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They have 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their … Continue reading "Powerball rolls to sixth-largest jackpot at $620 million" The post Powerball rolls to sixth-largest jackpot at $620 million appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
850wftl.com

2 South Florida residents win $1 million top prizes

Two new top-prize winners were announced in Florida Lottery’s Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch off. Curesse Caesar, 31, of Pembroke Pines, bought her winning ticket from a 7-Eleven at 1696 South Palm Avenue, lottery officials said. Miami’s Michael Luzbet, 43, purchased his ticket at Valero Coral Way (2600 Southwest 137th...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Powerball Jackpot Jumps To $685 Million For Monday’s Drawing On CBS4

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida lottery players have 685 million reasons to play the Powerball game. The jackpot stands at $685 million after four months without a winner. The new jackpot is the sixth-largest in Powerball history and the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery jackpot history. However, the odds of winning the top prize are one in 292.2 million. The Powerball jaclkpot has rolled 40 times since June 9, 2021. The next drawing is Monday night. The winner of the multi-state Powerball jackpot can choose to get their jackpot in 30 annual installments or take a lump-sum payment of approximately $$485.5 million before taxes. In addition to the jackpot, players have the chance to win non-jackpot prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million by matching other number combinations. Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Be sure to watch the Powerball drawing on Monday night during the CBS4 News at 11, your official Florida Lottery station.   
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy