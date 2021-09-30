CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Republicans are about to lose Texas – so they’re changing the rules

By Sam Levine in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUERI_0cCqZkMo00
Signs protesting voting legislation sit on a bench outside the Texas capitol in Austin on 23 August.

Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter

Happy Thursday,

A few months ago, on the verge of the once-a-decade redistricting cycle, my editors and I started brainstorming how I could best write about the partisan manipulation of the boundaries for electoral districts – known as gerrymandering.

Over the last few years, there’s been a growing awareness of what gerrymandering is and how it undermines people’s votes. But the process can be complex and confusing. We sought to find stories that would make gerrymandering tangible. What are the kinds of places that are going to get gerrymandered this year? And what are the consequences for communities that get carved up for political gain?

Yesterday we published a story focused on Fort Bend county, Texas, which is just outside of Houston, that gets at both of these questions. I chose Fort Bend because it’s a place that almost perfectly encapsulates the political and demographic changes happening across the country. The county has exploded in population over the last decade, growing almost 40%, and it is extremely diverse, split nearly evenly between white, Black, Asian and Hispanic people. For years, the county was a Republican bastion, but recently it has become more politically competitive. Democrats flipped several seats at the county level in 2018, the same year Beto O’Rourke carried it in his failed US Senate run. Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden also won the county.

Nabila Mansoor, a local organizer, told me it was exasperating to work against the wall of Republican gerrymandering. She pointed to two recent elections that Democrats lost in gerrymandered districts that she thought they should have been able to win. And it’s hard to get people to pay attention.

“Trying to get the community to get really into this fight that is really kind of a political fight for our future has really been a kind of tough sell. No matter how hard we work. No matter how many voters we get out, no matter how hard we work, no matter how many new voters we get into the fold, that really our vote doesn’t count,” she said.

Earlier this month, I spent a few hours one afternoon going door-to-door registering voters with Cynthia Ginyard, the energetic chair of the local Democratic party chairwoman. With a flood of new people moving in, Ginyard has made it a personal mission to make her party as inclusive as possible.

“People ask me what’s my magic secret and I say ‘open my arms’,” Ginyard said as she bounded up the doorway of one house. “When I have functions and I have meetings, and everyone in the room is Black, I’ve got a problem. Because that is not Fort Bend.”

Despite all of the change, almost everyone I spoke with recognized that Republicans would probably reconfigure the district lines this year to help them hold on to power. I was taken aback when Dave Wasserman, a senior editor at the Cook Political Report, told me that Republicans could transform the 22nd congressional district in Fort Bend from one that Trump won by about 1 percentage point in 2020 to one that he would have won by more than 20 points. Republicans, he said, could just cut out the most Democratic parts of the county and lump them in with already-Democratic districts in Houston. They would then probably replace those voters with Trump-friendly rural voters elsewhere. “That’s pretty easy to do,” he told me.

On Monday, Republicans unveiled a congressional plan that does exactly that. Their proposed plan excises Democratic-leaning areas near Sugar Land and attaches two counties that voted overwhelmingly for Trump to the 22nd congressional district. If the 2020 election were run under the new boundaries, Trump would have carried the district by 16 points, according to Planscore, a tool that evaluates the partisan fairness of districts.

Non-white voters accounted for 95% of the population growth in Texas over the last decade the census found. But the congressional map Republicans unveiled on Monday actually has one less Hispanic majority district (the current one has eight) and zero Black-majority districts (the current one has one).

The Fort Bend county Republican party didn’t respond to multiple interview requests, but I spoke to Wayne Thompson, a Republican who served as an elected constable in the county, to better understand how the politics were changing. “I think the party as a whole did not reach out to people maybe that talked different than we did and looked a little different than we did. I don’t think that’s a prejudice thing. I think that’s just a severe error,” he said.

Also worth watching

  • A partisan review of the 2020 election in Arizona failed to produce any evidence of fraud. Conspiracy theorists aren’t backing down and several other states are embracing similar partisan reviews.
  • Michigan Republicans are moving ahead with a petition drive to go around the state’s Democratic governor and enact new voting restrictions.

Please continue to write to me each week with your questions about voting rights at sam.levine@theguardian.com or DM me on Twitter at @srl and I’ll try to answer as many as I can.

Comments / 332

Schad Fredrickson
3d ago

Texas is being stolen and Joe Biden is flooding illegal immigrants in to help with total disregard for safety from Covid ,drug cartels and any terrorist who wants to come in !

Reply(12)
37
CSM Lonestar
3d ago

Texas will not flip in my lifetime! No matter how many liberals are moving from high tax, high crime California. There are democrat run cities in Texas. You can tell by the crime and homelessness these leaders bring to our cities.

Reply(2)
19
Joyce Overstreet
4d ago

You are right, PUTIN knew That Trump wasn't Intelligent enough or Educated to understand how to negotiate policies concerning the laws of the government Trump wouldn't listen to his own administration advice and he proved that when he said he believed PUTIN instead of his own. Trump has no Respect for you or this country.

Reply(7)
28
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: What would Texas redistricting look like without gerrymanders? This map puts communities first.

As state lawmakers plunge into the knotty, contentious process of redistricting, there’s one thing we can be sure of: The end result will be ugly. In theory, lawmakers are redrawing lines for the benefit of their fellow Texans. In practice, they’re drawing for the benefit of themselves. Doing their dead-level best to choose their own voters instead of the other way around, they’ll draw maps so twisted only a contortionist for Cirque de Soleil could possibly appreciate them.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Governor's race in Va. has Republicans dreaming of a post-Trump future

A tense race for governor in Virginia is testing a new reality for Democrats and Republicans: how to run when Donald Trump is not in the White House and not on the ballot. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor seeking a return to the office in next month’s election, is trying to depict Republican Glenn Youngkin as the second coming of the former president, who lost Virginia by 10 percentage points last year.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Beto O'rourke
Axios

Voting official told: "I KNOW WHERE YOU SLEEP"

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold told Axios on Thursday, "We're seeing this 'Big Lie' get bigger," and as a result, she's receiving more personal threats for trying to protect voting access. Why it matters: Roughly nine months after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and President Biden taking office, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Texas Democratic Party#Texas Senate#Gerrymandering#Texas House#Asian#Hispanic#Democrats#Us Senate
News-Virginian

Surette: Get out and vote Republicans out of office

It’s time to vote in the Valley. The election will determine the make up for the General Assembly, the governorship, lieutenant governorship and attorney general. Early voting in Virginia began two weeks ago for the November 2021 elections. Dates to remember:. » The deadline to register to vote is Oct....
STAUNTON, VA
Dallas News

Letters to the Editor - The Texas election audit stirs up some strong opinions

Re: “State unveils audit details — Texas will take its time in internal probe of 4 counties’ procedures, voting machines,” Wednesday news story. Once again, Gov Greg Abbott has shown that he thinks that Texans are idiots. I thought that he had hit his peak with his plan to eradicate rape in Texas (just what is that plan, governor?), but he has outdone himself with this election audit. Hours after former President Donald Trump demanded it, the governor coincidentally announced plans for an audit of the 2020 election, which if memory serves me, was won by a Republican in our state.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
nsjonline.com

Nationalizing her governor run? ‘You bet I am,’ Sanders says

CABOT, Ark. — She’s toured the state in an RV emblazoned with her name, launched a TV ad that’s airing during Arkansas Razorbacks football games and spoken to packed rooms at restaurants. Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders’ introduction as a candidate for governor hasn’t strayed from most campaigns here.
CABOT, AR
WANE-TV

Republicans reject last-ditch Indiana redistricting changes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Senate Republicans unanimously rejected last-ditch attempts by Democrats to reduce the splitting up of several urban areas into multiple legislative districts that they argued dilute the influence of minority voters and city residents. Republican senators turned aside on Thursday the proposals from Democrats for Senate districts...
INDIANA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy