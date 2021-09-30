CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Outagamie, Shawano by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Menominee; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca DENSE FOG IMPACTING TRAVEL ACROSS NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Areas of dense fog, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, will continue across northeast Wisconsin until around 10 am, followed by rapidly improving conditions. Motorists traveling across northeast Wisconsin can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. Remember to slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights, and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waupaca County, WI
County
Brown County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
County
Oconto County, WI
County
Shawano County, WI
City
Shawano, WI
County
Menominee County, WI
County
Marinette County, WI
City
Marinette, WI
County
Outagamie County, WI
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy