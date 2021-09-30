Is Netflix’s Friendzone Based on a True Story?

Netflix recently announced a ton of new content and projects coming to the streaming service. One of the documentaries will be all about Kanye West and we have a new clip to share with you. Netflix announced the release of a new multi-part Kanye West documentary, sharing a teaser trailer for the project as part of its part huge Tudum fan event. The new film, titled Jeen-Yuhs, was acquired for $30 million, and has been in the making for 21 years. This doc will feature rare and never-before-seen footage of West, including home videos and behind the scenes footage of him in the studio. Jeen-Yuhs hits the streaming site in 2022, but Netflix has yet to specify a release date.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO