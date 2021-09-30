CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch 'The Book of Boba Fett' when it comes out this Christmas

By Madison Durham, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Stream 'The Book of Boba Fett' on Disney+. Walt Disney Studios

The holidays have arrived early for Star Wars fans this year. Disney+ has a consistent lineup of Star Wars series in the works, including currently airing animated series Star Wars Visions , but one of the most anticipated spinoffs, The Book of Boba Fett , finally has a release date.

At the end of the second season of The Mandalorian , in a post-credits scene, we learned that beloved characters Boba Fett and Fennec Shand would be returning for their own series, The Book of Boba Fett , and you can catch the new series when it premieres on Disney+ on December 29, 2021 .

Where can you find The Book of Boba Fett when it releases?

You can stream The Book of Boba Fett when it is released on Disney+. Disney+ is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

What will The Book of Boba Fett be about?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZCSdh_0cCqYqS900
Mando and Boba Fett parted ways in season 2, but Boba Fett will return this Christmas. Disney+ / 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison in the role of Boba Fett (reprising the role from The Mandalorian ) and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand as they return for an adventure on Tatooine, taking over the territory that once belonged to Jabba the Hutt.

The Book of Boba Fett was originally teased at the end of The Mandalorian 's second season, much to the delight of fans, and it's likely that the series will incorporate characters from The Mandalorian as well as other Star Wars series like The Clone Wars , based on where the series sits within the timeline of Star Wars canon (and the appearance of characters like Bo-Katan and Ahsoka in The Mandalorian ).

You can start streaming The Book of Boba Fett , as well as other Star Wars films and series, on Disney+ on December 29, 2021.

How can you watch The Book of Boba Fett ?

To start watching The Book of Boba Fett on November 24, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99 or $79.99 for a year’s subscription. Consider investing in a bundle with Hulu or ESPN+ to get the most out of your subscription, or even subscribing for a year to save a little extra money.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS, or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out its supported devices list and sign up for email updates at DisneyPlus.com to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

Subscribe to Disney+ for $7.99/month, or in a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99/month

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to watch 'The Book of Boba Fett' when it comes out this Christmas

