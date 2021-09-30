CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paychex Stock Higher After Stronger-Than-Expected Quarter

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Paychex (PAYX) - Get Paychex, Inc. Report were higher after the payroll-services company reported fiscal-first-quarter results that topped estimates. For the quarter ended Aug. 31 the Rochester, N.Y., company reported earnings of 89 cents per share. Revenue grew 16% year over year to $1.08 billion. Analysts surveyed by...

MarketWatch

Apple stock falls into 'correction' territory as it leads the Dow's losers

Shares of Apple Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, as they headed toward a three-month low. The technology behemoth's stock has now shed 11.3% since closing at a record $156.69 on Sept. 7. Many on Wall Street define a "correction" as a decline of at least 10% to up to 20% from a significant high, while a decline of 20% or more is a bear market. While Apple's stock is headed for a correction, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped 2.2% to trade 7.7% below its Sept. 7 record close of 15,675.77 and the Dow lost 320 points, or 0.9%, to fall 4.5% below its Aug. 16 record of 35,625.40. Apple's stock would officially enter a bear market with a close at or below $125.35. Apple last entered a correction in March 2021, and a bear market in September 2020.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Tesla Shares Leap After Record Q3 Deliveries, Wedbush $1000 Price Target

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares jumped higher Monday after the carmaker posted record third quarter deliveries that both topped Wall Street forecasts and defied investor concerns linked to factory shutdowns in China and a global shortage in semiconductors. The stock also got a boost from news that...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Conagra Brands Shows Longer-Term Potential Ahead of Earnings

Conagra Brands ( CAG) is due to report their latest quarterly numbers on Thursday. Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday night that there are far more exciting places to be than Conagra, the consumer packaged goods holding company. Let's check out the charts and technical indicators of CAG.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Indexes Bounce But Most Trends Remain Negative

While some resistance levels were tested in Friday's market bounce, none were able to be violated, leaving said resistance intact. As such, the near-term trends on the index charts remain a mix of neutral and negative projections. The data remain generally neutral in its implications. On a positive note, the...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Chipotle Stock Up; UBS Target to $2,100 on 'Multiple Catalysts'

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report appears "positioned for elevated sales growth," according to UBS analysts, who raised their price target on the burrito chain to $2,100 from $1,850. Shares of the Newport Beach, Calif., company at last check were 0.5% higher at $1,837.72. Analyst...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Greece sees higher than expected growth, deficits

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s conservative government on Monday revised its growth estimate upward for the second time in less than a month, following signs of a faster than expected recovery. Growth is due to reach 6.1% in 2021 and 4.5% next year, bringing output to above pre-pandemic levels, Prime...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

Defensive Stocks to Shine as Growth Slows: Morgan Stanley

Defensive stocks are the way to go, as economic growth slows and the Federal Reserve tightens policy, says Mike Wilson, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley. “Large-cap quality leadership since March is signaling what we believe is about to happen — decelerating growth and tightening financial conditions,” he wrote in a commentary cited by MarketWatch.
STOCKS
Street.Com

September Was 'Quite Bearish,' How the AAP Team Is Approaching Stocks Tuesday

First and foremost: Happy Monday. Chris Versace and Bob Lang, the new portfolio managers of Action Alerts PLUS, have some insights for members on Action Alerts PLUS. And they have some thoughts on the markets, as the Nasdaq faces pressure in Monday's trading session. A Look at the Markets. Investors...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls over 320 points, Nasdaq Composite ends Monday's session 2% lower as Facebook's stock stumbles

U.S. markets ended Monday's trade sharply lower, as a selloff in shares of social-media company Facebook and other technology companies rippled through Wall Street, and worries about inflation and a host of other problems combined to sink the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 323 points, or 0.9% at 34,002, the S&P 500 index closed down 1.3% to 4,300, while the Nasdaq Composite Index closed off 2.1% to 14,255, putting the index down by about 7% from its Sept. 7 peak and bringing the technology-laden index closer to a 10% drop from that peak, which is how market technicians define a correction. Facebook shares were down as its units WhatsApp, Instagram went down and whistleblower, Frances Haugen, was set to testify before Congress on Tuesday, detailing problems within the company partly reported by the Wall Street Journal.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Great Number of Stocks Start to Hold Up

If we step back from Friday's rally -- finally, they rallied like they were supposed to! -- and look at what has transpired over the last few weeks we can get a picture of a shift. First of all, let's recall that back in late August and early September we...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Tesla reports stronger-than-expected Q3 sales

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Tesla says it delivered 241,300 electric vehicles in the third quarter even as it wrestled with a global shortage of computer chips that has hit the entire auto industry. The Palo Alto, California, company’s sales from July through September beat Wall Street estimates. Third-quarter sales rose 72% over the 140,000 deliveries Tesla made for the same period a year ago. So far this year, Tesla has sold around 627,300 vehicles, and it’s on pace to soundly beat last year’s total of 499,550.
PALO ALTO, CA
Street.Com

Pinterest Stock Rises; RBC Initiates at Sector Perform

Shares of Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report were rising Friday after analysts at RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage of the social media company stock at sector-perform. The investment firm cited "stalled user growth" for internet stocks in the U.S. and added that the graphics-focused company needs...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Snap Stock Is Still Going Strong

Let's look at the charts to see how this trade is going. In the daily bar chart of SNAP, below, we can see that the shares have continued higher since June 16. There is a brief pullback in early July but it never gets close to our stop point. Prices are trading around the rising 50-day moving average line and above the positively sloped 200-day line. The.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

U.S. Stocks Turn Higher to Start the Fourth Quarter

U.S. stocks turned higher on Friday, on the first day of a new month and a new quarter, as investors hoped turning the calendar would push the market past the issues that drove it down earlier in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average—which snapped a five-quarter winning streak Thursday—rose...
STOCKS

