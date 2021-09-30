Cardi B Is Experiencing ‘Weird Postpartum Hormones’ 3 Weeks After Giving Birth: ‘Crying for No Reason’

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Keeping it real. Cardi B is giving a glimpse into her postpartum experience three weeks after giving birth to her and husband Offset’s baby boy.

“Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body,” the rapper tweeted on Wednesday, September 29. “I be crying for no reason.”

The Grammy winner announced their second child’s arrival on September 6, but has yet to reveal the infant’s name. “9/4/21,” Cardi captioned a hospital photo via Instagram at the time, alongside a blue heart emoji.

Offset, who is also the father of Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, Kalea, 6, and Kulture, 3, added in a post of his own: “Chapter five.”

The on-again, off-again couple wed in September 2017, and the “Please Me” rapper gave birth to Kulture in July of the following year. In December 2019, Cardi gushed to Vogue about her daughter’s bond with the Migos member’s other three children.

Cardi B is seen in Paris at the Chanel store on September 29th, 2021. Neil Warner/MEGA

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that has three kids?’” the New York native told the outlet at the time. “And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings.”

The songwriter explained that the more children in her toddler’s life, “the merrier.”

Cardi also experienced “postpartum s–t” after Kulture’s birth in August 2018, calling it “annoying” in an Instagram Story post at the time.

“Like, I[‘ve] been emotional all f–king day for no reason,” the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum added. “Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, ya’ll never be read for mommy mode.”

Cardi thought she would “avoid” postpartum depression, she told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2019, explaining, “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

The Hustlers star still didn’t feel like she had her “balance right” at the time, noting she didn’t have her “energy … back yet.”

