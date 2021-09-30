CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Cardi B Is Experiencing ‘Weird Postpartum Hormones’ 3 Weeks After Giving Birth: ‘Crying for No Reason’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fdgF_0cCqYcLD00
Broadimage/Shutterstock

Keeping it real. Cardi B is giving a glimpse into her postpartum experience three weeks after giving birth to her and husband Offset’s baby boy.

“Can’t wait till these weird postpartum hormones completely leave my body,” the rapper tweeted on Wednesday, September 29. “I be crying for no reason.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2to75e_0cCqYcLD00
Courtesy of Cardi B/Twitter

The Grammy winner announced their second child’s arrival on September 6, but has yet to reveal the infant’s name. “9/4/21,” Cardi captioned a hospital photo via Instagram at the time, alongside a blue heart emoji.

Offset, who is also the father of Jordan, 11, Kody, 6, Kalea, 6, and Kulture, 3, added in a post of his own: “Chapter five.”

The on-again, off-again couple wed in September 2017, and the “Please Me” rapper gave birth to Kulture in July of the following year. In December 2019, Cardi gushed to Vogue about her daughter’s bond with the Migos member’s other three children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XRpEd_0cCqYcLD00
Cardi B is seen in Paris at the Chanel store on September 29th, 2021. Neil Warner/MEGA

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people [were] like, ‘Oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that has three kids?’” the New York native told the outlet at the time. “And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing? My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings.”

The songwriter explained that the more children in her toddler’s life, “the merrier.”

Cardi also experienced “postpartum s–t” after Kulture’s birth in August 2018, calling it “annoying” in an Instagram Story post at the time.

“Like, I[‘ve] been emotional all f–king day for no reason,” the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum added. “Let me tell you something. No matter how many books you read or advice I get, ya’ll never be read for mommy mode.”

Cardi thought she would “avoid” postpartum depression, she told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2019, explaining, “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.”

The Hustlers star still didn’t feel like she had her “balance right” at the time, noting she didn’t have her “energy … back yet.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Cosmopolitan

Cardi B just shut down rumours she's had cosmetic surgery post-birth

After welcoming her second child into the world with fellow rapper Offset, Cardi B has taken a minute to address a few rumours via her Instagram Stories, namely that she's not had cosmetic surgery post-birth. During the series of clips (titled 'Girl Talk'), the WAP star also shared details of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Cardi B looks stunning in her first public appearance after giving birth

The world’s most expensive colored gemstone, The Sunrise Ruby, got nothing on Cardi B! The rapper just made her first public appearance after giving birth to her baby boy. The Dominican descent starlet became the center of attention at Paris Fashion Week when she arrived at a Mugler event wearing a jaw-dropping and spectacular outfit. Describing herself as a “MUGLER MAMI” on social media, Cardi stepped on the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” black carpet in a form-fitting over-the-top sequined gown from the designer’s 1995 couture collection. The plunging red dress had a matching cape constructed in feathers.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Looks Incredible In Plunging Red Dress At PFW 4 Weeks After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Cardi B has stunned in a dramatic red gown at the opening of the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition during Paris Fashion Week. Cardi B has returned to the spotlight just a few weeks after she gave birth to her baby boy — and she totally stole the spotlight. The “WAP” rapper, 28, turned heads when she attended the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs on September 28. At the event, which was part of Paris Fashion Week, Cardi stunned in a show-stopping red Mugler gown covered in sequins. It also featured a corset-style bustier covered in crystals and an extravagant cape flanked by red feathers, which formed a head-dress. Cardi documented the look on her Instagram and captioned, “MUGLER MAMI.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
talesbuzz.com

Cardi B Hints At ‘Crazy Ass Delivery’ Nearly One Month Since Giving Birth To Her Son: ‘I Lost So Much Blood’

It hasn’t even been a month since Cardi B welcomed her baby boy with Offset, but she’s already starting to open up about the “crazy ass delivery.”. The rapper said as much on her Instagram Stories Thursday, telling followers how she “lost so much blood” during labor! As we previously reported, she and the Migos star’s second child together arrived on September 4, making daughter Kulture a big sis!
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Cardi B and Offset Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week and Post Baby Surgery Rumors

It’s only 3 days since Cardi B is stepping on necks at Paris Fashion Week. The ‘Up’ singer who’s been laying low since giving birth to her son on September 4th has finally shown up and is officially showing out in these Paris streets. She stole the show and our full attention at the Theirry Mugler Coururissime exhibition with bleach blonde finger waves, bedazzled red bows, and eye piercings. All while keeping it real about what appears to be a quick snatch going to Twitter and her Instagram stories to address the surgery rumors. In the video, Cardi says, “Everybody is like Cardi you so snatched, what did you do, you did Lippo, you had a tummy tuck?” She responded, “You cannot do surgery after you give birth.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
