If you want to start a playful debate on Halloween, an almost guaranteed way to get people fired up is to bring up candy corn. The little yellow, orange, and white candy is perhaps the most controversial seasonal candy in existence. Some people can't stand the very sweet, brightly colored, little candy triangles, while other diehard fans love the stuff, waiting all year for it to finally return to store shelves. There is a reason why some of us might find it off-putting, though. According to History, the candy, which was invented in the late 1880s, was designed specifically to look like chicken feed — not a very appetizing treat.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO