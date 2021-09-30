A Message from Fire Chief McNally

October 2021

Just as so many residents and businesses, the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (CSPFD) had a busy year while continuing to safely navigate the COVID-19 global pandemic.

After the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers in the Town of Surfside, members of the department’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team were deployed to assist with search, rescue, and recovery efforts. During a nearly four-week deployment, team members worked day and night to bring closure to the families who lost loved ones. It was a difficult and arduous process for USAR team members, and I am incredibly proud of the important service they provided at the site.

For the first time, our state’s emergency response and deployment made mental health for first responders on-scene, a priority. As a result, the state utilized the resources of our Behavioral Health Access Program (BHAP) team leaders and clinicians. They were responsible for providing peer support and incident stress management for first responders. This type of mental wellness support is crucial for those who are faced with such devastating loss of life.

The health and safety of our department members has always been one of my greatest priorities. Ensuring our department members have the support and care they need allows them to best serve our community. Everyone must remember and understand that “It is OK, to not be OK.” Seeking assistance to deal with mental health is something that we all should embrace. We are fortunate to have so many resources available, one of which is 2-1-1 Broward a comprehensive health and human service agency that operates 24/7. If you or a family member need assistance you can dial 2-1-1; call 954-537-0211 or text your zip code to 898211.

Recently, I had the opportunity to recognize the amazing men and women who serve our community at our annual awards ceremony. This event allowed us to showcase the lifesaving efforts and dedicated service of our first responders, while connecting patients with the persons who responded to their call for service.

This month, we focus on Fire Prevention Week and its theme, ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.’ Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds can keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes noises – a beeping sound or a chirping sound – it’s important to act. It may be time to replace the device or change the battery. To learn more safety tips or to stay connected to our operations, follow us on social media @coralspringsfd.

I am hopeful that the remainder of the year we will resume a greater sense of ‘normalcy.’ However, I remind you to do your part and not let your guard down. Please wear facial coverings while in public places, avoid large gatherings and if you are unvaccinated, ‘take the shot.’ For more information on testing and vaccination availability in Coral Springs, visit www.coralsprings.org/covid19.