CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coral Springs, FL

A Message from Fire Chief McNally

Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Springs, Florida
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZdd8_0cCqYQhN00

October 2021

Just as so many residents and businesses, the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (CSPFD) had a busy year while continuing to safely navigate the COVID-19 global pandemic.

After the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers in the Town of Surfside, members of the department’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team were deployed to assist with search, rescue, and recovery efforts. During a nearly four-week deployment, team members worked day and night to bring closure to the families who lost loved ones. It was a difficult and arduous process for USAR team members, and I am incredibly proud of the important service they provided at the site.

For the first time, our state’s emergency response and deployment made mental health for first responders on-scene, a priority. As a result, the state utilized the resources of our Behavioral Health Access Program (BHAP) team leaders and clinicians. They were responsible for providing peer support and incident stress management for first responders. This type of mental wellness support is crucial for those who are faced with such devastating loss of life.

The health and safety of our department members has always been one of my greatest priorities. Ensuring our department members have the support and care they need allows them to best serve our community. Everyone must remember and understand that “It is OK, to not be OK.” Seeking assistance to deal with mental health is something that we all should embrace. We are fortunate to have so many resources available, one of which is 2-1-1 Broward a comprehensive health and human service agency that operates 24/7. If you or a family member need assistance you can dial 2-1-1; call 954-537-0211 or text your zip code to 898211.

Recently, I had the opportunity to recognize the amazing men and women who serve our community at our annual awards ceremony. This event allowed us to showcase the lifesaving efforts and dedicated service of our first responders, while connecting patients with the persons who responded to their call for service.

This month, we focus on Fire Prevention Week and its theme, ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.’ Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds can keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes noises – a beeping sound or a chirping sound – it’s important to act. It may be time to replace the device or change the battery. To learn more safety tips or to stay connected to our operations, follow us on social media @coralspringsfd.

I am hopeful that the remainder of the year we will resume a greater sense of ‘normalcy.’ However, I remind you to do your part and not let your guard down. Please wear facial coverings while in public places, avoid large gatherings and if you are unvaccinated, ‘take the shot.’ For more information on testing and vaccination availability in Coral Springs, visit www.coralsprings.org/covid19.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

US Department of Education overhauls Public Service Loan Forgiveness program

(CNN) — The US Department of Education announced major changes Wednesday to a federal student loan forgiveness program that the agency says could bring relief to more than 550,000 borrowers working in government and nonprofit sectors, including around 22,000 borrowers who will automatically be eligible for student loan forgiveness without needing to take additional steps.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Surfside, FL
Government
Coral Springs, FL
Government
Parkland, FL
Government
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Surfside, FL
City
Parkland, FL
Local
Florida Government
CNN

The latest on the debt ceiling standoff in Congress

Democrats are pondering a one-time rules change to the filibuster to avoid default. Here's what it means. Democrats are on the verge of potentially altering the contours of the Senate with a potential one-time rules change that would enable them to pass a debt ceiling increase well ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Cspfd#Urban Search And Rescue#Usar#Bhap
CNN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan says head coach Urban Meyer must 'regain our trust' after 'inexcusable' video

(CNN) — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has criticized but ultimately stood by Urban Meyer after lewd videos of the NFL team's head coach were shared widely online. Footage of Meyer sitting on a stool at a bar in Columbus, Ohio, as a woman danced close to his lap went viral at the weekend before another clip emerged of the married 57-year-old appearing to touch the women's bottom on the same night.
NFL
Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Springs, Florida

20
Followers
86
Post
292
Views
ABOUT

Coral Springs, officially the City of Coral Springs, is a city in Broward County, Florida, United States, approximately 20 miles (32 km) northwest of Fort Lauderdale. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city had a population of 121,096. It is a principal city of the Miami metropolitan area, which was home to an estimated 6,012,331 people at the 2015 census.

Comments / 0

Community Policy