Pets

Good News: Best Friends, Fast Dogs, and Disney World’s 50th Birthday

 4 days ago

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. Thanks to the pandemic, an 11-year-old in Chicago named Stevie hadn’t been able to see his best friend Owen, who moved to Missouri a while back. But Owen recently had a birthday, and said the only thing he wanted was to go back to Chicago for a surprise visit. And Stevie got pretty emotional as soon as he saw him. Their parents shared the video on Facebook.

Malibu Times

People: Dog’s Best Friend

Malibu-based nonprofit Chiquita’s Friends hosted a movie premiere for the new documentary “Some Dogs go to Heaven” at One Gun Ranch on Saturday, Sept. 18. The film depicts the nonprofit’s massive effort to rescue Tijuana’s street dogs, spaying and neutering hundreds of pups in the Cartolandia neighborhood. Nonprofit founder Geraldine Gilliland, a Malibu Citizen of the Year Dolphin Award recepient, estimated the effort saved the lives of about 18 million dogs.
What Happens If You Get Stranded at Walt Disney World?

Sometimes things happen, and it feels like nothing goes according to plan — even in the Most Magical Place on Earth. But what happens when you’re running late… really, really late… and find yourself stranded at Walt Disney World?. We’ve tried to imagine every possible scenario of how a person...
There’s A New 50th Anniversary Scavenger Hunt in Disney World!

Disney World’s 50th Anniversary is less than two weeks away and Disney is gearing up for the big day (recently, 100 new pieces of anniversary merch dropped on the same day!). Today, we spotted a fun way Disney is commemorating its 50 years of magic!. We spotted a sign that...
A Fan-Favorite Entertainer Will Be BACK For Disney World’s 50th Anniversary!

We are just weeks away from SO much entertainment coming to Disney World for the 50th anniversary!. As Disney Enchantment, Harmonious, KiteTails, and more get ready to debut, our schedule is already full of exciting shows to watch across the parks. But, another beloved piece of entertainment will be returning in time for the 50th anniversary celebrations too!
Essential First Look at Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Merchandise!

It is Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and they are getting the party started with some sparkly new merchandise! While the festivities don’t officially begin until October 1, a good amount of themed merchandise has already hit the shelves. We’ll take a comprehensive look at what’s available now… and bookmark this page for the rest of the merchandise as it’s added over the coming weeks and months.
Best Last-Minute Dining Reservations for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

The big day is tomorrow, but you’ve been here since Tuesday. You’d been planning to stick to quick service, but now you’re thinking about the crowds on October 1st. You have a vision of circling the seating area like a hawk, tray in hand, waiting for a spot to open up as your food grows cold. Suddenly a sit-down meal sounds kind of … nice. But where are you going to find a reservation on such short notice? Is it even worth looking? Never fear, TouringPlans is here! We’ve been monitoring reservations since last Saturday, searching each meal period every day. Here are some top picks that showed up repeatedly in our searches.
Mickey D's & Walt Disney World's 50th Celebration

The Happy Meal has been a McDonald's staple since the 1970s. For the kiddies (or collectible fans), these meals come in a colorful cardboard box and usually include a burger or nuggets, a small fries, a healthy snack, a drink and a toy of some kind. Disney has a long...
Families eager to visit Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration

Walt Disney World Resort is ringing in its 50th anniversary Friday, as families vacation to the park and think ahead to holiday travel plans. "I'm very excited for the 50th," said Doris Stanley. Stanley is a self-proclaimed Disney enthusiast. She and her son are regulars at the park. Now the...
8 Expensive Things That Are Actually Worth the Price in Disney World

There’s no denying it…Disney World can be expensive. We’re constantly working to share tips and tricks with you to help you save money during your trip. You could keep your costs even lower by skipping the pricey food options, staying at the most inexpensive hotels, and more. But, a few of the expensive things in Disney World are totally worth the cost…sometimes.
Disney World’s Newest 50th Anniversary Collectable is Cheaper Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World is launching a TON of new merchandise in celebration of its 50th Anniversary! We’ve already seen literally hundreds of new items, from Minnie Ears to mugs to MagicBands and much, much more!
PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL

