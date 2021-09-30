Good News: Best Friends, Fast Dogs, and Disney World’s 50th Birthday

The big day is tomorrow, but you’ve been here since Tuesday. You’d been planning to stick to quick service, but now you’re thinking about the crowds on October 1st. You have a vision of circling the seating area like a hawk, tray in hand, waiting for a spot to open up as your food grows cold. Suddenly a sit-down meal sounds kind of … nice. But where are you going to find a reservation on such short notice? Is it even worth looking? Never fear, TouringPlans is here! We’ve been monitoring reservations since last Saturday, searching each meal period every day. Here are some top picks that showed up repeatedly in our searches.

