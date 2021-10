Applications are now being accepted for the Provost's Collaborative Research Grant. Faculty research groups of two or more members are eligible to apply for up to $5,000 in grant funds. Student collaboration is permissible, but a faculty member must be the primary investigator. In accordance with the university's guiding priorities and research and discovery missions, preference will be given to those projects that reach across disciplines and colleges. It is expected that funded projects will lead to external grants and/or publication/performance in significant venues.

