It is 2021 and the dust has settled on the 2020 Presidential election. Joseph Robinette Biden is the newly elected leader of the free world. According to Pew Research Center, Americans voted in record numbers of 158.4 million. 65 percent of the ballots casted came from the American youth. Yes, us! Everyone knows that voting is important; last year’s election proved who it is important to.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO