Lady Hornets beat Ropes 3-1

By Editorials
fishercountychronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, the Lady Hornets traveled to Loop to take on the Longhorns. The JV won quickly in 2 sets. The Varsity also got the WIN, 3-0. Having a big hitting day was Senior Sadie Gentry with 13 kills. Shelby Martin and Kelly Lowack contributed big with 6 and 4 kills respectively. Jessie Rabel and Addi Shugart added another 3, and Celie Gentry added 2. Attacking Loop from the serving line, S…

