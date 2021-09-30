CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

How Long Will You Work on a DIY Project Before Giving Up and Calling a Professional?

river1037.com
 4 days ago

Do-It-Yourself projects can be incredibly rewarding, and incredibly annoying. How long will you work at a DIY project before giving up and calling in a pro?. In a new survey, the average person said it took them five hours of trial and error before quitting their project and calling a pro.

www.river1037.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

One Small Thing That’s Making Your Home Look Run Down (and How to Fix It)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sergio Quezada, a Colorado-based home improvement specialist known as Mr. Jalapeño on social media, tackles cosmetic home improvement DIY projects, particularly around painting and drywall on his TikTok and Instagram channels. Recently, one of his DIY solutions went viral on TikTok, because it tackled one small thing that’s making your home look run down and tired — yet is so straightforward to fix.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy
Apartment Therapy

The Bathroom Staple That Home Stagers Say You Should Get Rid of

As the proud owner of a very tiny bathroom, my eye always zeros in on the mess. If anything is out of place, I notice it immediately — because that mess can easily take over the entirety of my bathroom in no time. So I was happy to discover, when speaking to home stagers, that my bathroom doesn’t have one of the messiest items of all: a towel bar.
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

A Tiny Rustic House With Modern-Retro Design

There’s something very charming and enjoyable about tiny houses and about small spaces in general, especially when they’re decorated in a rustic or vintage style. The Archway is a perfect combination of both. This rustic little house was designed by Tiny Heirloom and, from the outside, it features horizontal wood...
INTERIOR DESIGN
farmforum.net

Willowa design's ranch-style plan perfect for aging in place

Graceful pairs of slender posts highlight the Willowa's open and inviting front porch. All on one level, this ranch-style plan is easily adaptable for aging in place. But the home is equally well-suited to families with youngsters or teens. Vaulted ceilings give an expansive feel to the entry, the study...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
handymantips.org

6 DIY Projects That You Can Easily Build

Do you need a way to spend your free time? Do you want a project that is easy to complete and doesn’t require any prior skills or tools?. If so, then this blog post is for you! In this article, we will explore 6 DIY projects that are perfect for anyone who wants to get started with DIY.
HOME & GARDEN
handymantips.org

Tips For Starting New DIY Projects

The excitement of starting a new project can often result in jumping into the task head-first with little to no planning. This can result in growing overwhelmed, feeling lost, and abandoning the project. In order to avoid this fate, you should ensure to thoroughly plan and organize your project. Draw...
HOME & GARDEN
Washington Post

Considering a DIY electrical project at your home? Here’s how to do it safely.

Q: Tim, it’s a very long story, and don’t think I’m crazy. I’m building a new home and wondering if I can install all the electrical wiring myself. It’s not a big home, but it’s got all the things going on you’d normally have in a home, including quite a few three- and four-way switches. I’ve watched a bunch of online videos, I’ve read a few authoritative books and I’m feeling pretty confident. What am I missing? What would you do if you were me? — Margo F., Albany, Ga.
HOME & GARDEN
studyfinds.org

DIY disaster! It takes 5 hours of home improvement failures before people call for help

NEW YORK — Are you having trouble recreating all the home improvement projects you see on Pinterest? You’re not alone. A new survey of 2,000 Americans finds four in 10 people have more DIY failures than they do successes. The average person estimates that it takes them five hours of trial and error before quitting their project and calling in a professional to help.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Tiny Home Interiors that will be the major inspiration you need to create the tiny home of your dreams!

2020 was a major wake-up call for the world, and since then everyone’s been aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living. As a result, tiny homes have been taking over the architectural world and they continue to grow popular by the day. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. And one thing is for sure – tiny homes are here to stay! And just because they are tiny in size, does not mean they cannot be beautifully done! This collection of tiny home interiors are major inspiration goals, proving big things come in small packages. Warm, peaceful, and organic – these interiors will have you drooling over them! If you’re planning to shift to a tiny home, these designs are all the major inspo you need, to build the tiny home of your dreams.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Woman's World

5 Dollar Tree Organizing Hacks That Will Banish Clutter

Forget pricey organizing containers — your local dollar store has a treasure trove of ways to stash stuff for pennies. These Dollar Tree organizing hacks will blow your Instagram friends away. Streamline spices with a DIY spin. No need to spend $20 or more on fancy spice jar organizers. Instead,...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
INTERIOR DESIGN
henryford.com

Home Safe Home: How To Avoid Injury While You DIY

Build new bookshelves, clean the gutters and paint the bedroom. Does this list sound familiar? Before winter arrives, you may be planning some do-it-yourself (DIY) projects around your home. While there are many benefits to home improvement projects, be sure to take steps to avoid injuries. “You can boost both...
HOME & GARDEN
dornob.com

8 Interior Design Trends You’ll Be Regretting Before Long

Interior design trends are always influenced by changes in culture. The social distancing and working-from-home adjustments of the past two years are definitely affecting what we put in our homes today, as well as what we’re throwing out. Here are eight previously cool styles that will likely end up looking dated very soon.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ccenterdispatch.com

Spooky Season Is Here! How To Brighten Up Your Space With This DIY Light-Up Spider

(BPT) - It’s that time of year again, time to decorate your home with all things fall, from pumpkins to leaves and of course, Halloween decorations! Whether you go all out or like to add a few decorations here and there, this adorable DIY light up spider is the perfect addition to anyone’s seasonal display — and great for any skill level to make! Thrift Diving’s Serena Appiah shows us how you can make this project at home with only a few materials and tools from Arrow Fastener. Even better, you can follow this same process for any seasonal décor as long as you change the shape (think holiday wreath, tree, etc.).
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy