This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are now ready to be downloaded and installed on your iPhone and iPad, as Apple just made the new mobile software available. The software updates come with an array of new features for iPhones and iPads. For example, Apple added new FaceTime features that, for the first time, will let Android and PC users participate, and iMessage improvements that make it easier to track links and photos your friends have sent. The iPad is getting a complete home screen makeover, and multitasking is finally receiving the boost it's needed for years.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO