Police Activity

MANHATTAN, KAN. - Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2400 block of Buttonwood Dr. in Manhattan on September 29, 2021 around 4:26 PM. Officers listed a 60-year-old female as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took an inflatable pool and bounce house. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.