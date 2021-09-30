Fisher County Hospital Board reviews updated COVID Clinic plans
The Fisher County Hospital Board of Directors looked over revised planning options for the construction of its anticipated covid clinic, a project the district has been working toward for months, patiently weathering ebbs and flows of a fluctuating construction market to meet the needs of the hospital now and in the future. Like hospitals across the nation, FCH received funds from the Centers…www.fishercountychronicle.com
