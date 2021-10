With the arrival of autumn usually comes a refresh of our home accessories and an influx of fall decor. We bust out the cozy blankets, plush pillows, and scented candles in an attempt to ramp up the hygge effect as we prepare to hunker down for darker, cooler days. But while scented candles have plenty of upsides and a devoted fan-following (us included), they have some flaws, too. Whether you avoid candles for safety reasons, health concerns, or potential environmental issues (or your living situation doesn't allow them), there are plenty of flame-free alternatives to add an autumnal air to your home without the wick and wax.

